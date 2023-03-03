BELLSHILL-based LS Contracts has secured a “six-figure” funding sum to drive forward its green credentials.
The company said the backing from UK Steel Enterprises (UKSE) would allow it help clients cut carbon emissions and give it the confidence to pursue opportunities for growth.
LS has expanded steadily since its formation in 2017, and recently hiked its headcount to 13 with the addition of five posts. It works alongside leading contractors such as AS Homes, Ogilvie, Robertson’s, Kier, and McLaughlin and Harvey on high-profile building projects across Scotland, offering services such as construction, roofing and cladding, renovation and design, and specialist rainscreen.
The company noted the UKSE funding would allow it to help clients improve the thermal value of commercial properties across Scotland through flat roof installation and retrofitting older buildings.
Bobby Sutherland, managing director at LS Contracts, said: “Sustainability undoubtedly tops the agenda across the construction sector as we prioritise the impact that outputs have on the planet. Helping our clients to reduce their carbon emissions is something that we are incredibly passionate about and we are quickly becoming recognised as a specialist within this field.
“The backing from UKSE gives us confidence to continue pursuing the ambitious pipeline of new business opportunities that we have, helping us to open new doors and become recognised at a national level. We are proud to employ local people within the Bellshill region and look forward to maintaining team growth over the next 18 months.”
Terry Quinn, regional executive at UKSE, said: “It’s remarkable to see how far Bobby and his team have come within the last six years, two of which were through the pandemic, and UKSE is very proud to back such a forward-thinking construction firm.
“We are excited to see how the funding accelerates LS Contracts’ journey to delivering meaningful services within the industry, whilst supporting the local economy through much-needed employment opportunities.”
UKSE was originally established in 1975 and is a subsidiary of Tata Steel. It is focused on supporting businesses and communities that have been affected by changes in the steel industry.
