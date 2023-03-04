The iconic firm and household name was reported to be in trouble on Friday night, said a source close to the Post.

The independent company started making morning rolls in 1965 before expanding into cakes, tattie scones and more baked goods.

In 2021, the company did a six-figure deal with Lidl to provide rolls and other items, saying they were making a significant investment in new machines and new jobs.

Alastair Sherry, managing director at Mortons Rolls, said at the time: “We know morning rolls inside out and we’ve spent decades maintaining the traditional methods of baking with our team now producing over 1 million a week."