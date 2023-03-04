Drumchapel-based firm Mortons Rolls has reportedly ceased trading with the potential loss of 250 jobs.

The iconic firm and household name was reported to be in trouble on Friday night, said a source close to the Post.

The independent company started making morning rolls in 1965 before expanding into cakes, tattie scones and more baked goods.

In 2021, the company did a six-figure deal with Lidl to provide rolls and other items, saying they were making a significant investment in new machines and new jobs.

Alastair Sherry, managing director at Mortons Rolls, said at the time: “We know morning rolls inside out and we’ve spent decades maintaining the traditional methods of baking with our team now producing over 1 million a week."