Others have warned smaller firms could go bust under the added strain of implementation of the recycling policy during a cost-of-living crisis.

It was an inauspicious start to the Scottish Government's new scheme in the week of its registration deadline as just 16 per cent of firms out of 4,500 signing up.

In Business HQ's special series all this week, the spotlight was shone across the country's hospitality and retail sectors.

One industry organisation representing late-night venues across Scotland has told its members to ignore a mandate to sign up for the deposit return scheme, saying it will "inevitably lead to significant numbers of business failures and job losses".

The Scottish branch of the Night Time Industries Association (NTIA) said that while being supportive of government aims to increase recycling, it cannot support the implementation of the DRS as currently planned.

It was claimed that, designed with "no thought or consideration given to the operational concerns of thousands of Scottish SMEs", the scheme is "completely unworkable for the vast majority of small businesses in the hospitality sector".

The NTIA said it is "simply untrue" for the Scottish Government to suggest that the scheme is comparable to those elsewhere.

Green environment spokesman Mark Ruskell MSP said: “When you walk into a shop over 95% of the single-use drinks containers you see on the shelves are already signed up to the deposit return scheme.

"Currently only 50% of those containers are recycled, but once the scheme is in place that figure will rise to 90%, reducing the litter on our streets, in our rivers, and strewn across our parks by a third. This is a transformative moment in Scotland’s relationship with litter and recycling."

In day one, we revealed Scottish consumers will ultimately pay for the DRS scheme, even if it is postponed for a second time

The head of the organisation charged with running Scotland’s controversial deposit return scheme has joined businesses from the manufacturing, wholesale, retail, and hospitality sectors in warning that the recycling initiative will lead to higher core prices for consumers.

The increase at the tills will be in addition to the 20p deposit charged for every single-use drinks container. (Image: Chris Watt)

Circularity Scotland chief executive David Harris said extra production and administration costs will make their way to consumers already reeling from double-digit-percentage inflation.

In day two of our series, we looked at why glass has become a sticking point in the row over Scotland's DRS

A sustainability expert operating within the world’s largest deposit return scheme has said it makes “no sense” to apply a mandatory charge to bottles of high-end spirits and wine because of the length of time it takes for them to be returned.

In the case of Germany, a €0.25 deposit is applied to all containers of beer, soft drinks and mineral water regardless of size, whereas milk, spirits and wine are exempt. (Image: Newsquest)

Tobias Bielenstein of the GDB, the trade body representing Germany’s multi-billion bottled water industry, said DRS systems are effective if they are “simple”.

In day three of our series, we spoke to Scottish brewers Williams Bros, the makers of Joker IPA, about the challenges of joining the DRS scheme

The head of one of the drinks producers signing up at the last minute to Scotland’s deposit return scheme has said he did so “trusting in the powers that be not to progress anything too detrimental to Scottish business”.

This was despite serious reservations of owners Scott Williams and his brother Bruce, who have been running the business for more than 30 years. (Image: Newsquest)

Alloa-based Williams Bros, which turns out roughly eight million bottles and cans of beer annually, was among the 650 producers confirmed to have signed up by this week's deadline.

In day four of our series, bar and restaurant owners explained why the deposit return scheme is unnecessary in the hospitality sector

Scotland’s deposit return scheme is generating increasing frustration across the country’s hospitality industry with operators saying they have been drawn into it to address problems that don’t exist within their sector.

The timescale is 'alarmingly tight' when so many questions about its operation remain unanswered. (Image: Newsquest)

They also highlight the poor timing of the scheme’s introduction, which as it stands will come into effect at the height of the tourist season in August.

In the final day of our series, a convenience retailer revealed the strains being brought to bear on small operators

The owner of a small Glasgow convenience store has said she is “terrified” she could be forced to take back empty containers under Scotland’s forthcoming deposit return scheme, and warned that some in the sector will go out of business as increased costs are pushed through the supply chain.

Like all selling drinks to take away in single-use bottles or cans, she will be required to take back empty containers unless she is granted an exemption. (Image: Newsquest)

Natalie Lightfoot has run Londis Solo Convenience for the past 16 years, operating as a licensed grocer out of a 500sq ft shop in Baillieston Main Street.

