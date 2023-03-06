Professor Dame Heather J McGregor, who is now the provost and vice-principal of Heriot-Watt University Dubai, told the Go Radio Business Show with Hunter & Haughey that she hadn’t started her own business, the London-based Taylor Bennett Foundation.

“I bought it,” she told hosts Sir Tom Hunter and Lord Willie Haughey. “Starting a business is not the only way into an entrepreneurial journey – there are lots of ways in. I borrowed a lot of money, at a time when banks were still prepared to lend to entrepreneurs, although it took a long time to find one that would do it. I wore out a lot of shoe leather.”

Explaining how she bought into the business in stages, Prof McGregor said: “I joined the company first with an option to buy 20 per cent and I exercised that option two years later – that put me in a position to be able to negotiate to buy the rest of it. So it was a staged purchase, all funded by debt.”

She also explained that she hadn’t sought venture capital investment although later shared 15% equity with her staff in her executive search company.

Asked by Sir Tom where she had learned her business skills, she said: “I spent my early years working inside a public company helping to structure its debt then I did an MBA at London Business School before working for an investment bank until I was 38. So I had a long career in finance before I became an entrepreneur.”

Noting that “financial literacy is so important for everybody”, she said: “It doesn’t matter if your are an entrepreneur or not frankly. If you are ambitious and you want to lead a company, whether it’s your own or someone else’s, you won’t make it unless you are financially literate.”

Adding she qualified as a chartered management accounting during lockdown, Prof McGregor said that she was pleased to see so many more women today becoming business leaders.

Prof McGregor, who also a founding member of the steering committee of the 30% Club, which works to raise the representation of women at senior levels within the UK’s publicly quoted companies, said: “At that time there were only 12% of board positions filled by women in the FTSE 100 – today it’s over 40%.”

Admitting that she had no regrets in leaving her business to relocate to Scotland, she said: “I was blown away by the opportunity at Heriot-Watt. “To move to Scotland and work in business school that had the longest-serving distance learning programme in the world, with students from all over the world, and to be able to take my enthusiasm for entrepreneurship and business and share that with thousands of people … that was an amazing opportunity.”