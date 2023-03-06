Lesley McKnight, owner of The Law Practice, and her team will join Gilson Gray at its Blenheim Place offices to create a new estate agency department operating alongside its existing property services arm.

The Law Practice was established in 2005 and Ms McKnight took over as principal solicitor in 2018. Ms McKnight specialises in private client services and previously held roles with Ledingham Chalmers and Brodies.

READ MORE: Scottish law firm Gilson Gray acquires Home Property Lawyers

The acquisition is the latest in a series of recent deals in Scotland and England which has seen Gilson Gray rapidly expand into new geographies and markets. The practice now has offices in Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Glasgow, East Lothian, Dundee, and Lincoln.

“The Law Practice is well-known in Aberdeen and is a fitting addition to our operation," chairman and managing partner Glen Gilson said. "While many firms have chosen to reduce their footprint in the city, we are committed to servicing the business community and wider client base, with plans for further expansion to come.

READ MORE: North Berwick: Gilson Gray buys Wallace Financial Planning

“Since launching in 2014 Gilson Gray has built up a reputation for disruption in the legal market and has grown at record rates. We are one of the few independent Scottish firms of scale left in the market, bucking trends with continuous growth and acquisitions.”

Lesley McKnight added: “It is great to be joining a forward-thinking modern team like Gilson Gray with a culture that supports both the next generation of clients and legal professionals.

"With access to a wider range of services and experts, we are growing our own professional family to continue looking after our clients and their families. I’m looking forward to this new chapter.”