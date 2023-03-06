“I joined to work alongside John Macdonald, with a view to acquiring the company when John retired, which he did last year. We have had a very successful few years, despite the challenges of Covid and the lockdown,” he comments.

Fallon joined JSM from Palletways, bringing his experience of multinational logistics deliveries to JSM.

“It wasn’t perfect timing when I joined. The whole of the UK went into lockdown in March, just a few months later. However, we were really fortunate in that the transport industry was seen as an essential industry and was allowed to keep on going.”

Once the UK came out of lockdown and the housing and construction industries got going again, JSM found its business ramping up. The company has now more than doubled its staff numbers since Fallon joined.

“We have had our challenges to overcome. The most recent one, of course, is the rising cost of fuel that has resulted from the Russian invasion of Ukraine. However, this is more a challenge for the logistics delivery companies that we contract out to than it is for us,” he comments.

As a pure-play freight forwarding company, JSM outsources all the freight movements it undertakes for its clients. “We have taken a deliberate decision not to run our own HGV fleet and to focus instead on providing an excellent service for our customers,” Fallon explains.

By avoiding getting into the ownership side of fleet deliveries, the company has been able to avoid all the hassles associated with operating HGVs.

“We do not have to take on the headache of monitoring driver working hours to comply with safety requirements or deal with all the uncertainties associated with maintaining and repairing an HGV fleet. The big HGV fleet companies are in a highly capital-intensive and low margins business. We are an asset-light company and can focus on staff excellence and providing a great service,” he says.

The company has a fuel cost escalator in place in its contracts, but Fallon says that from his perspective, it is easy to see how much delivery companies are struggling to stay profitable given the soaring cost of fuel.

“We deal with some 90-plus companies and we have always been very fair and transparent with both our customers and our suppliers. We try to come and go with people on pricing as much as we can. Clearly, these are difficult times for the sector,” he notes.

The construction and scaffolding industries are among JSM’s major business clients.

Fallon explains that JSM is constantly arranging for steel, bricks and tiles to be collected from various ports around the UK and delivered to builders merchants and scaffolding companies in towns and cities across the country.

“We have very deep connections with the scaffolding sector, in particular. They are great importers of steel to be turned into scaffolding, and we handle the movement of the steel from the ports. Similarly, for our business to grow, we are very reliant on the level of demand being experienced by construction companies around the country.

“One of the challenges the house building sector has at present is to stay busy and active as mortgages and interest rates keep rising. It is obvious to all of us that continually rising interest rates drive up mortgage costs and cast a chill over the home ownership market. We’re watching the state of things closely on that front as far as our business planning is concerned,” he notes.

On the recent Green Ports announcement that saw the creation of two Scottish Green Freeports, namely Forth Ports and Inverness and Cromarty, Fallon points out that anything that attracts manufacturing to Scotland has to be good for JSM and for the Scottish economy generally.

“Let’s hope that people start putting factories into these Green Ports. The economy could certainly use a boost,” he comments.

