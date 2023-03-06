Student accommodation is being considered for a major brownfield site in a Scottish city.
Businesses and community members in Edinburgh are being given the chance to comment on the proposals brought forward by developer S Harrison Developments.
The updated proposals for residential-led development at Ocean Point 2 in Leith, “adding to the ongoing transformation of the Waterfront and delivering further vibrancy to the area” are to be unveiled at a consultation event.
Neighbouring Ocean Point 1, whose occupiers include VisitScotland, the brownfield site development will aim to comprise a mix of homes, a high proportion of which will be for families, alongside other potential uses including purpose-built student accommodation, delivering a truly mixed community, the firm said.
Along with commercial uses and co-working and amenity space, landscaping and infrastructure, these will occupy two buildings on the site.
A spokesman for the firm said: “In addition to delivering new homes, student accommodation is also being explored with students delivering significant spending power locally and bringing a future skilled workforce to an area which has witnessed little purpose-built student accommodation.
“Edinburgh is a university city, and the number of students in higher education has risen by almost a third since the start of the century, with purpose-built student accommodation having the potential to free-up much needed family homes currently occupied by students locally.”
The development neighbours Ocean Terminal, which is set to undergo a £100 million transformation, delivering a mixed-use development comprising residential, commercial, retail and hospitality.
The extension of the tram line between Edinburgh and Ocean Terminal, anticipated to commence running in June, will also provide connectivity between the development and Edinburgh city centre within 20 minutes.
Updated proposals will be shown on Tuesday March 7, between 2pm and 7pm at Ocean Terminal.
Scottish firm announces takeover
Scottish legal firm Gilson Gray has expanded its service in Aberdeen with the acquisition of private client, property and estate agency specialist The Law Practice.
Lesley McKnight, owner of The Law Practice, and her team will join Gilson Gray at its Blenheim Place offices to create a new estate agency department operating alongside its existing property services arm.
Macfarlane clinches £9m deal for firm in England
Glasgow's Macfarlane Group has returned to the acquisition trail with a deal worth up to £9 million for a company based in Camrbidgeshire.
Macfarlane declared the purchase of AE Sutton, a specialist protective manufacturing business founded in 1962, was in line with its long-established strategy to expand through acquisition and organic growth.
Scotland: Industry 'worth £550 million' to economy
Scotland’s electronic music industry is worth £550 million to the economy, according to a new report.
The report was commissioned by the Night Time Industries Association to examine the economic contribution and the cultural significance of the electronic music industry to the UK economy.
