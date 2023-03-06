A Scottish theatre has been put up for sale by its owner the Danish choreographer and director Peter Schaufuss.
The Rose Theatre in Edinburgh was described as having been a successful Fringe venue since Mr Schaufuss transformed the former Charlotte Methodist Chapel.
He purchased the building in 2016 and opened a year later after a £1.8 million conversion.
Agent Rettie & Co said: “The Rose Theatre is a Grade B listed building, originally built in 1912 as a church and converted into an operational Theatre and Arts Centre in 2018.
“The venue has alcohol License, including a late 3am licence Friday and Saturday during the Fringe and Hogmanay, and has a proven record of accomplishment of attracting successful productions from companies such as Gilded Balloon, Captivate & Classical Events Limited.”
It said it offers a “unique opportunity” at a guide price of £3 million.
The property is spread over five levels with the third floor featuring a self-contained caretakers flat with "stunning uninterrupted views" of the castle.
“Situated ideally in the heart of Edinburgh's New Town and prominently on the western end of Rose Street, Rose Theatre occupies an envious location within the city centre,” Rettie said. "The immediate surrounding buildings are in a mix of uses with a wide variety of hospitality venues, hotels, retail, offices and residential.
“Neighbours include, The Kimpton, and Waldorf Astoria Hotels and The Johnnie Walker Whisky Experience.”
Mr Schaufuss was quoted in All Edinburgh Theatre as saying: "I sincerely hope that it will be bought by another creative operator within the industry that can take the venue further forward."
