The Rose Theatre in Edinburgh was described as having been a successful Fringe venue since Mr Schaufuss transformed the former Charlotte Methodist Chapel.

He purchased the building in 2016 and opened a year later after a £1.8 million conversion.

Agent Rettie & Co said: “The Rose Theatre is a Grade B listed building, originally built in 1912 as a church and converted into an operational Theatre and Arts Centre in 2018.

The theatre has operated as a successful Fringe venue, the agent said (Image: Rettie &Co)

“The venue has alcohol License, including a late 3am licence Friday and Saturday during the Fringe and Hogmanay, and has a proven record of accomplishment of attracting successful productions from companies such as Gilded Balloon, Captivate & Classical Events Limited.”

It said it offers a “unique opportunity” at a guide price of £3 million.

The property is spread over five levels with the third floor featuring a self-contained caretakers flat with "stunning uninterrupted views" of the castle.

“Situated ideally in the heart of Edinburgh's New Town and prominently on the western end of Rose Street, Rose Theatre occupies an envious location within the city centre,” Rettie said. "The immediate surrounding buildings are in a mix of uses with a wide variety of hospitality venues, hotels, retail, offices and residential.

“Neighbours include, The Kimpton, and Waldorf Astoria Hotels and The Johnnie Walker Whisky Experience.”

Mr Schaufuss was quoted in All Edinburgh Theatre as saying: "I sincerely hope that it will be bought by another creative operator within the industry that can take the venue further forward."

Economy must be absolute priority for new first minister

It is exactly three years since we had the first hints of the terrible damage and disruption of the pandemic, when stores were plundered in pursuit of toilet rolls and pasta ahead of what became a nationwide lockdown.

It has been a time of extraordinary tumult. After three years of Covid lockdowns and conflict in Ukraine, a costs crunch is afflicting households and businesses.

​John Swinney praised for support of Scottish sector

Both Sir Tom Hunter and Lord Willie Haughey believe that John Swinney, who has announced his decision to stand down as Scotland’s longest-serving deputy first minister when Nicola Sturgeon’s successor is appointed, will be “sorely, sadly and badly” missed.

Sir Tom, who credited the veteran politician for his support of The Hunter Foundation when the Scottish EDGE business competition launched in 2013, said that in a world of politics that is an “ever-changing feast”, the Deputy First Minister was “someone who could get to the nub of a problem very quickly”.

