Loganair has announced it is restoring flights between Donegal and Glasgow with a new summer timetable.
The twice-weekly flights, operating on Saturdays and Sundays from July 1 to September 24, will provide the only direct air link between the UK and Donegal, the airline said.
It marks rekindling of a long-standing relationship between Loganair and Donegal Airport, with the airline flying on the route as far back as the early 1990s.
The aircraft will operate on the airline's new and more efficient ATR42 aircraft, the first time the airline has flown the type on a route to Donegal.
READ MORE: Scots airport bids to become ‘boneyard’ amid boom in aircraft recycling
Luke Lovegrove, Chief Commercial Officer, Loganair, said:"We are delighted to be able to restore this important connectivity between the UK and Ireland, helping families stay connected and facilitating leisure breaks too.
"We expect our summer flights to be extremely popular; therefore, we encourage customers to book as soon as possible to secure the best fares."
Eilis Docherty, Managing Director, Donegal Airport, said: "Donegal Airport warmly welcomes the announcement of the resumption of the Donegal-Glasgow flights for Summer ’23 and will work closely with Loganair to ensure the success of the route."
Cormac O'Suilleabhain, Brand Partnership Manager at Tourism Ireland, said: “Tourism Ireland is delighted with the announcement of Loganair’s reinstatement of the Glasgow to Donegal route.
“We recognise the vital importance of direct air connectivity and the key role that this air link to Donegal provides for Scottish holiday-makers. We look forward to welcoming visitors from Glasgow and all over Scotland to the island of Ireland and working with Loganair to promote the route and further expand their network to the island.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here