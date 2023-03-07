The travel agent reported that bookings remain higher than pre-pandemic levels as it officially opened the store.

More than 35 travel specialists, with various areas of expertise, will be based in the flagship store. Barrhead Travel said it expects to add further positions this year, including apprenticeships, as “demand continues to soar”.

The new 4,000 sq ft store is split across two levels – with an “experience-led” retail space on the ground floor.

The first floor will be a dedicated hub for Barrhead Travel’s specialist sales divisions, including the cruise, long-haul, and Canada departments.

An events space, a training room and private appointment space for clients looking for in-depth consultations are among other features of the new store.

The new Gordon Street location will also trial the first “paperless store front” for Barrhead Travel “in line with sustainability commitments”.

The opening follows a recent £1m headquarters relocation to nearby Libertas House on St Vincent Place. The new flagship store was officially opened by Glasgow Chamber of Commerce chief executive Stuart Patrick, with more than 100 attendees joining the event, including Barrhead Travel senior management and staff, clients and travel suppliers, as well as MSPs Annie Wells and Kaukab Stewart.

Barrhead Travel president Jacqueline Dobson said: “With travel demand exceeding 2019 levels, we’re pleased to be making significant investments in our team and retail locations. As more people return to travel agencies, we’re ensuring our spaces are innovative, modern and accessible to all.”

She added: “Although we are now a UK-wide business, Glasgow is our home and we’re delighted to continue to invest in the city with offices and retail premises that will play an important role in skills development and job creation.”

Stuart Patrick, chief executive of Glasgow Chamber of Commerce, said: “This is welcome news for Glasgow as Barrhead Travel’s sustained growth amidst challenging conditions is extremely promising. Barrhead Travel is a Glasgow business success story which now operates UK wide but continues to invest in our city centre, support jobs and the local economy. We wish them every success in their new premises.”