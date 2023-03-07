By Alec Ross

NFU Scotland has written to the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNEZ) calling for the extension of the Energy and Trade Intensive Industry scheme (ETII) to include horticultural and poultry production.

The letter concludes that unless the scheme is amended, there could be a reduction in domestic food production which risks longer running food price inflation for consumers. It could also negatively impact the thousands of supply chain companies that are sustained by the farming sector.

The letter states: “When the Energy Bill Relief Scheme changes at the end of March, higher energy costs will be a challenge for all farmers but acutely so for the poultry and horticulture sectors. Furthermore, most businesses won’t be able to benefit from current low market prices until high-cost contracts expire, and those businesses who ignored Government advice to fix their contracts will now be the first to benefit from price drops. Energy prices are already damaging our ability to produce food and, from next month, many of our members’ businesses will be facing an energy cost crisis”.

Round-up

Prices for prime beef heifers at Lanark yesterday were unchanged on the week at 295p/kg, with a Limousin cross selling to 322p/kg. Black and white bullocks rose slightly to an average of 252p/kg and sold to 280p/kg. Cast cows of all types were virtually unchanged on the week while cast bulls fell slightly to finish at 215p/kg. A large turnout of prime hoggets averaged 233p/kg, up 3p on the week, while cast ewes rose £4/head to finish the day at £68/head.

A large entry of 2,898 hoggets was sold in Ayr with export and the best of the heavy hoggets meeting a strong trade, but common hoggs over 47kg proved tougher to sell. The sale averaged 231p/kg or 238p/kg SQQ. Blackface hoggets sold to £118/head for a pen from Pinvalley or 244p/kg from Low Drumclog.

Yesterday saw 97 clean cattle, 32 cast cows, 1,210 prime hoggs and 666 cast sheep sold at St Boswells. 36 bullocks averaged 288p/kg and sold to 322p/kg.

Heifers averaged 290p/kg and sold to 334p/kg. Young bulls averaged 270p/kg and sold to 294p/kg. Cast cows averaged 230p/kg and sold to 311p/kg. The top price was £2,377 / head. Hoggs averaged 234p/kg (up 7p on the week), and sold to £165/head. Beltex hoggs peaked at 300p/kg. Cast sheep averaged £75/head and sold to £157 for a Texel ewe. Heavy ewes averaged £123 light ewes to £111 for cheviots, and averaged £72/head.

C&D Auction Marts held their fortnightly sale of store cattle in Dumfries yesterday, with Sarah Baillie, Low Glasnick selling Hereford bullocks at £1800/head. British Blue cross bullocks sold to 429p/kg from Messrs Davies, Low Peninver. Heifers from F. Smith, Sheddock sold to £1650 / head for Aberdeen Angus and to 377p/kg for British Blues from Low Peninver.

Beef bred prime bullocks were an excellent trade at Carlisle, peaking at 302p/kg and averaging 280p/kg to finish 14p/kg on the week. Young bulls were virtually unchanged on the week, although dairy bred bulls met strong demand and finished 6p/head up on to average 170p/kg. A large showing of prime hoggs averaged 242p/kg and 8p/kg up on the week, although lowland and hill ewes were harder to sell, finishing the day back 7p/kg and 26p/kg respectively.