Edinburgh-based Advance Global Recruitment (AGR), founded by Stuart Hunter and Cameron Taylor, has been bought by Dulsco Group, which can trace its roots back to 1935.

Dulsco said that AGR, which has offices in Scotland and the United Arab Emirates and clients across 70 countries, "brings specialist oil, gas and renewables expertise and international reach" and builds on its "capabilities in this space".

READ MORE: SNP Prestwick Airport backing pays off, with critics quieter

David Stockton, chief executive of Dulsco Group, said: “The acquisition of AGR is a significant milestone for Dulsco Group as it will accelerate growth both in the UAE and, critically, in new international markets. We are very excited by the drive and tenacity founders, Stuart Hunter and Cameron Taylor, bring to the group, along with all of their talented team. As we worked through this transaction, it was clear that their solution-based engagements are a natural fit and AGR’s client and people focused culture echoes Dulsco’s own. It is an exciting addition to the group."

READ MORE: Keir Starmer must raise head above red wall and see reality of Brexit

Mr Hunter, chief executive of AGR, said, “I’m proud of what the team has achieved in the past 10 years...and I am looking forward to taking AGR to the next level, joining forces with Dulsco Group, and combining our talent.”

READ MORE: Brexit: Bizarre Tory denials on food shortages amid turnip cherishing

AGR will continue to be led by Stuart Hunter as chief executive, along with the Edinburgh company's management team in all locations, Dulsco said.

Dulsco has more than 14,000 employees.