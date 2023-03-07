PLAY Airlines has confirmed it will operate a route between Keflavik Airport and Glasgow International Airport.

The airline's inaugural flight to Glasgow will take off on Friday, May 26, with flights scheduled four times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays.

Glasgow “will now be fully connected” to PLAY's North American routes, with PLAY operating flights to Boston, Washington DC, Baltimore and New York in the USA, as well as Toronto in Canada.

The route will be serviced by a fleet of 180-seater Airbus A320neo planes, PLAY added.

CEO Birgir Jónsson: "As we continue to expand our network, PLAY is proud to announce the addition of Glasgow to our growing list of destinations. With our focus on affordability and convenience, passengers can experience our on-time performance and safe, reliable service while exploring Scotland's vibrant city.

"We are excited to bring a new travel option to passengers, connecting them directly to and from Keflavik to Glasgow and to and from our routes across North America."