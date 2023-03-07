Plans are under way to secure more than 500 new electric vehicle charge points in the Scottish capital.
There will also be an overhaul to some aspects of City of Edinburgh Council's provision around maximum stays and "overnight enforcement" issues following calls from drivers.
The council and Scottish Futures Trust are developing a business case that will help access funding to install more chargers.
Forecasting work has concluded that around 500 additional chargers would be needed to achieve a comprehensive network of public charging points.
A committee update also included a new enforcement and tariff regime agreed as part of the budget setting process for next year, to ensure that tariffs cover recent increases to the cost of electricity.
The council said that "changes have also been made to increase maximum stay periods for rapid chargers and to remove overnight enforcement for fast chargers, in response to feedback from residents".
The council also said in its report: "There are some ongoing operational issues with the newly installed 50kW rapid chargers and officers are working closely with BP Pulse, ChargePlace Scotland and Transport Scotland to resolve these issues as quickly as possible."
Scott Arthur, transport and environment convener, said: "We must ensure that our tariffs are set so that we can continue providing the service and the new structure does that.
"The review also responds to customer feedback with changes to enforcement and some maximum stay periods, which will make it easier to use the chargers."
