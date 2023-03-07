The company, which has operations in Athens and Thessaloniki in Greece and set up its base for expansion into the UK in Glasgow, has in collaboration with Danish hair treatment specialist Pilorum Hair Clinic opened a new clinic in Denmark.

Seneca, which also has locations in Edinburgh and Aberdeen, described this as the “first step to penetrate the Scandinavian countries, with the prospect of expanding into Norway and Sweden”.

The company, which has more than 35 years of experience in hair transplantation, said: “Seneca Medical Group is one of the fastest-growing companies in Europe in the hair transplantation field. Today, it is one of the most innovative clinics for hair loss treatments operating in the UK and Greece, with Romania being the next country to be added to its network soon.”