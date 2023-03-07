The company declared it will invest around $50 million in the United Arab Emirates plant under a build-to-suit agreement with Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi, providing a platform to meet growing demand from customers in the Middle East and Asia Pacific.

The investment comes as Emtelle continues to develop its global manufacturing footprint, which includes a new facility across the Atlantic.

READ MORE: Sterling Furniture Group on hunt for new boss during landmark year

Tony Rogers, chief executive of Emtelle, said: “This agreement marks a transformative day for Emtelle, the Middle East and Asia Pacific and the world. It is a huge statement of intent by Emtelle as we will have the manufacturing space needed to ramp up our capacity.

“In turn, this will significantly shorten supply chains and guarantee both existing and new customers security of supply. This will allow countries across the Middle East and Asia Pacific the ability to significantly enhance their fibre networks at rapid speed, meeting the current environment of unprecedented demand for blown fibre, cabling and ducted solutions.

“Emtelle’s journey has been one of continuous innovation developing high quality blown fibre and duct solutions. It is our mission to innovate and develop new products to meet the rising demand and respond effectively to customers’ requirements to deliver products that support a more sustainable and future-proof digital infrastructure.”

READ MORE: Monday Interview: Emtelle poised for major leap in US expansion plans

Emtelle will install machinery at the Abu Dhabi facility to provide customers in markets such as the UAE, Egypt, Jordan, Morocco, Iraq, Oman, the Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, Australia, and New Zealand with microducting, bundle-dducting and pre-connectorised solutions for fibre-optic networks.

Mohamed Al Khadar Al Ahmed, chief executive of Khalifa Economic Zones, Abu Dhabi - KEZAD Group, said: “The UAE has always been at the forefront of technological advancement in the region. Emtelle’s establishment of their central global hub in Abu Dhabi speaks volumes of KEZAD’s ability to connect businesses to the world.

“Today, we are proud to be at the beginning of an era where digital connectivity of the Middle East and the Asia Pacific region will be made in KEZAD.”

Sanjay Nischal, managing director (Middle East and Asia Pacific) at Emtelle, said: “This signing re-affirms Emtelle’s commitment to the region and especially the UAE. This facility will export 95% of its manufactured products globally, leveraging the end-to-end infrastructure presented to us by KEZAD. Emtelle can now assist its customers to enhance the speed of deployment and the reliability of their fibre optic networks, especially when it comes to fibre-to-the-home deployment.”