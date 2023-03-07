A Scottish island's newest distillery has unveiled plans for the launch of its first core range.
Lagg Distillery on the Isle of Arran is to launch its Single Malts range in May following the successful launch of its inaugural batch release last autumn.
The first core range release from the independent distiller will be the LAGG Single Malt Kilmory Edition, which will become the flagship.
The second in the core range will be the LAGG Single Malt Corriecravie Edition.
Graham Omand, Lagg Distillery manager, said: “The Kilmory expression embodies the ‘house style of LAGG’ which centres around the use of Bourbon Barrels with our peated spirit.
“The Corriecravie provides a real contrast, showing off a different side to the LAGG spirit, bringing to the fore notes of sweeter smoke, spices and rich fruits."
'Shot in the arm' for Sauchiehall Street as major retailer to open record store
Beset by challenges in recent years and with over 30 per cent of its shops, officers and domestic properties now lying vacant, Sauchiehall Street is regarded as Scotland’s most struggling high street.
However, the once popular Glasgow shopping street is about to receive a "shot in the arm" with the news that much-loved Dundee vinyl retailer Assai is to open its first Glasgow record store on the street, The Herald can reveal.
Scotland's Emtelle hails 'transformative' investment in Abu Dhabi
Emtelle, the Hawick-based manufacturer of fibre network technology, has struck a deal to build a major facility in Abu Dhabi.
The company declared it will invest around $50 million in the United Arab Emirates plant under a build-to-suit agreement with Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi, providing a platform to meet growing demand from customers in the Middle East and Asia Pacific.
Hair transplantation company expands
Hair transplantation specialist Seneca Medical Group has launched an expansion drive into Denmark on the back of growth in Scotland.
The company, which has operations in Athens and Thessaloniki in Greece and set up its base for expansion into the UK in Glasgow, has in collaboration with Danish hair treatment specialist Pilorum Hair Clinic opened a new clinic in Denmark.
