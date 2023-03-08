Lagg Distillery is to bring its maiden malts to the market in two months and it said its focus is on producing a peated single malt “reminiscent of the style of whisky originally produced in illicit stills on the island".

The Isle of Arran's newest distillery is the sister of the independently owned Lochranza Distillery, which was set up in 1995.

Lagg Distillery earlier said it has had a “phenomenal response” from those who have sampled its maiden single malt.

It will release the whisky in May following the "successful" launch of its inaugural batch release last autumn.

The first core range release from the independent distiller will be the LAGG Single Malt Kilmory Edition, which will become the flagship.

The site now occupied by Lagg Distillery had initially been earmarked by its owner to build further warehousing for Lochranza, as well as a craft distillery to “work in tandem” with the original facility. However, the plans became more ambitious, and Lagg was ultimately developed into a full-scale distillery. (Image: Lagg Distillery)

The second will be the LAGG Single Malt Corriecravie Edition.

Graham Omand, distillery manager at Lagg Distillery, said: “The Kilmory expression embodies the ‘house style of LAGG’ which centres around the use of Bourbon Barrels with our peated spirit.

“The Corriecravie provides a real contrast, showing off a different side to the LAGG spirit, bringing to the fore notes of sweeter smoke, spices and rich fruits.

"These single malts are really rooted in the southside of Arran and their aromatic, peated character embodies the earthiness of the whiskies that would have been among the first to have been distilled on Arran hundreds of years ago.

“Today our LAGG Single Malts represent the spirit and respect for our land that the people here can’t wait to share with the wider world.”

Kilmory is the name of the parish in which the small village of Lagg is sited.

Corriecravie is a small hamlet just to the north-west of the village of Lagg, which "holds its own secrets of the past - its undulating terrain was home to some of the illicit stills that produced the infamous 'Arran water' in the days of early distilling on the island", said Lagg, which was developed following a multi-million-pound investment.

It said: "The Kilmory Edition will be matured 100 per cent in First-Fill Bourbon Barrels and bottled at 46 per cent Vol, without chill filtration and with no added colouring.

"The influence of the peat combined with the vanilla and creamy influence of the American oak forms the backbone of this go-to LAGG Single Malt.

"The taste profile is vibrant and fresh and is the cornerstone of what LAGG Single Malt will have to offer in the future."