A distillery has hailed its maiden whisky it claims harks back to processes and flavours of historic illicit island stills.
Lagg Distillery is to bring its maiden malts to the market in two months and it said its focus is on producing a peated single malt “reminiscent of the style of whisky originally produced in illicit stills on the island".
The Isle of Arran's newest distillery is the sister of the independently owned Lochranza Distillery, which was set up in 1995.
Lagg Distillery earlier said it has had a “phenomenal response” from those who have sampled its maiden single malt.
READ MORE: Distiller toasts a ‘very special’ response to first malt
It will release the whisky in May following the "successful" launch of its inaugural batch release last autumn.
The first core range release from the independent distiller will be the LAGG Single Malt Kilmory Edition, which will become the flagship.
The second will be the LAGG Single Malt Corriecravie Edition.
Graham Omand, distillery manager at Lagg Distillery, said: “The Kilmory expression embodies the ‘house style of LAGG’ which centres around the use of Bourbon Barrels with our peated spirit.
READ MORE: New chief for island Scotch whisky distillery
“The Corriecravie provides a real contrast, showing off a different side to the LAGG spirit, bringing to the fore notes of sweeter smoke, spices and rich fruits.
"These single malts are really rooted in the southside of Arran and their aromatic, peated character embodies the earthiness of the whiskies that would have been among the first to have been distilled on Arran hundreds of years ago.
“Today our LAGG Single Malts represent the spirit and respect for our land that the people here can’t wait to share with the wider world.”
Kilmory is the name of the parish in which the small village of Lagg is sited.
READ MORE: Isle of Arran opens second distillery
Corriecravie is a small hamlet just to the north-west of the village of Lagg, which "holds its own secrets of the past - its undulating terrain was home to some of the illicit stills that produced the infamous 'Arran water' in the days of early distilling on the island", said Lagg, which was developed following a multi-million-pound investment.
It said: "The Kilmory Edition will be matured 100 per cent in First-Fill Bourbon Barrels and bottled at 46 per cent Vol, without chill filtration and with no added colouring.
"The influence of the peat combined with the vanilla and creamy influence of the American oak forms the backbone of this go-to LAGG Single Malt.
"The taste profile is vibrant and fresh and is the cornerstone of what LAGG Single Malt will have to offer in the future."
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here