The Scottish company flagged its board’s belief that the latest proposal “continues to undervalue” Wood, while saying it would engage further with Apollo. Wood added that it would continue to engage with its shareholders.

Wood shares closed up 23.8p or 12.3 per cent on the day at 217.9p, increasing the company’s stock market capitalisation to more than £1.5bn.

They rose sharply on February 23 after the revelation from Wood the previous evening, after the stock market closed, that it had rejected the first three “unsolicited, preliminary and conditional proposals” from US-based Apollo.

Wood said yesterday of the latest approach from Apollo: “On 6 March 2023, Apollo submitted a fourth proposal for a cash offer…to the board, which values Wood shares at 237 pence per share.

“The board believes this latest proposal continues to undervalue the group and is therefore minded to reject. The board will continue to engage with its shareholders and intends to engage further, on a limited basis, with Apollo.”

Wood added: “There can be no certainty either that an offer will be made nor as to the terms on which any offer might be made. Further announcements will be made as appropriate.”

The group’s stock market worth leapt by around £310 million to £1.38bn on February 23 after the revelation Wood had rejected the first three bid approaches from Apollo. Shares in Wood jumped 29% to 199.55p on February 23.

Wood said yesterday: “Under...[The City Code on Takeovers and Mergers] Apollo must, by not later than 5pm on 22 March 2023, either announce a firm intention to make an offer for Wood...or announce that it does not intend to make an offer...This deadline can be extended with the consent of [The Takeover Panel].”