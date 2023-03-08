A Glasgow company which empowers women and girls has set up its first female-led ethical micro manufacturing space.
MsMissMrs have already opened a wellbeing hub and community kitchen in the city, and are now looking to create ethical fashion.
Womanufacture, based at Blochairn Market in Glasgow, will allow the team of three working mums, all involved in the MsMissMrs project, to design, make and distribute the products including the famed Empowerment Pants and Femfoods aprons. Stitched with empowerment, the proceeds from sales will help support their ongoing community initiatives, as well as creating flexible employment opportunities for local women.
Designed in-house by the Womanufacture team, the production process uses only sustainable and ethically sourced materials and produces as little waste as possible with any waste that is created being donated to local projects and ventures.
Sylvia Douglas, founding director of MsMissMrs, said: “We now have our own dedicated space in the shape of Womanufacture that will allow us to design, make and distribute all our products in-house, in turn providing more opportunities for the women and girls we strive to support.
“The team have painstakingly sourced materials from the UK and have designed our products to have as little impact on the environment as possible. These products will help MsMissMrs carry on our social cause and let us support and re-empower young girls and women. We cannot wait to see where this will take us.”
Roisin Robinson, Womanufacture design and manufacture lead, added: “Over the past few months, we have put so much thought and effort into getting to where we are now. It’s wonderful to see our hard work pay off and to receive really positive feedback already.
“As a team of working mums, it’s important to be able to work in a place that honours our lives outside of the workplace. We all care a great deal about what we do, every Femfoods apron and pair of Empowerment pants are made by us with love and dedication. This is only the beginning of Womanufacture, and we can’t wait to create even more of an impact as we aim to expand our range.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here