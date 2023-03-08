The family-owned company Edinburgh Whisky is producing premium Scotch whisky bottled in the city and has unveiled its inaugural “Discovery Collection”.

It brings regional single malts from across the country “rich in history and heritage” that will be followed by further releases representing a Campbeltown, Lowland and Island whisky in the collection.

The firm said: “Edinburgh has long had an association with the world of whisky, once housing more than 100 whisky warehouses and exporting spirit around the globe from the bustling port of Leith where Edinburgh Whisky is now bottled.”

Edinburgh Whisky is a family-owned company that specialises in maturing and bottling 'only the most distinguished of drams' (Image: Edinburgh Whisky/Herald Business)

Greg Urquhart of Edinburgh Whisky, who is responsible for sourcing and hand-selecting the casks which are used in the new collection, said: “We’re excited to be bringing a new energy to Edinburgh Whisky.

“The city is so entwined with Scotch and the majority of people exploring Scotland for this reason come via Edinburgh and so it felt right for Edinburgh Whisky as a brand to act as a gateway for discovering different and exciting single malts too.”

Edinburgh Whisky's inaugural collection showcases a seven-year-old Speyside, a nine-year-old Highland Whisky and a nine-year-old Islay.

International Women's Day: Five Scots innovators awarded funding

Scanners to prevent amputations and deaths and a knitting app for the tech generation are among the ideas from five pioneering women who have received government funding from Innovate UK.

The five are among 50 winners of this year's Women in Innovation Awards who will each receive a £50,000 grant and one-to-one business coaching. Coinciding with International Women’s Day, the awards are part of Innovate UK’s commitment to boosting the number of female entrepreneurs.

Female-led Glasgow company launches ethical space

A Glasgow company which empowers women and girls has set up its first female-led ethical micro manufacturing space.

MsMissMrs have already opened a wellbeing hub and community kitchen in the city, and are now looking to create ethical fashion.

Firm swoops for legal business

The investment arm of law firm Gilson Gray has completed the latest in a series of acquisitions.

Gilson Gray Financial Management has taken over Edinburgh-based Sarah Hughes Wealth Management in a deal that takes its total assets under management to nearly £500 million – an increase of 40 per cent in 12 months.

Edinburgh social-entrepreneur named in Forbes 30 under 30 Europe list

A young Scots social entrepreneur has been named in the prestigious Forbes 30 under 30 Europe list for 2023.

Robbie Tolson is the founder of award-winning Edinburgh-based social enterprise Turn The Tables.

​Sign up for free: You can now get the briefing sent direct to your email inbox twice-daily, and Business Week for the seven-day round-up on Sunday 👇