A new whisky brand bearing the name of the Scottish capital has been launched.
The family-owned company Edinburgh Whisky is producing premium Scotch whisky bottled in the city and has unveiled its inaugural “Discovery Collection”.
It brings regional single malts from across the country “rich in history and heritage” that will be followed by further releases representing a Campbeltown, Lowland and Island whisky in the collection.
The firm said: “Edinburgh has long had an association with the world of whisky, once housing more than 100 whisky warehouses and exporting spirit around the globe from the bustling port of Leith where Edinburgh Whisky is now bottled.”
Greg Urquhart of Edinburgh Whisky, who is responsible for sourcing and hand-selecting the casks which are used in the new collection, said: “We’re excited to be bringing a new energy to Edinburgh Whisky.
“The city is so entwined with Scotch and the majority of people exploring Scotland for this reason come via Edinburgh and so it felt right for Edinburgh Whisky as a brand to act as a gateway for discovering different and exciting single malts too.”
Edinburgh Whisky's inaugural collection showcases a seven-year-old Speyside, a nine-year-old Highland Whisky and a nine-year-old Islay.
International Women's Day: Five Scots innovators awarded funding
Scanners to prevent amputations and deaths and a knitting app for the tech generation are among the ideas from five pioneering women who have received government funding from Innovate UK.
The five are among 50 winners of this year's Women in Innovation Awards who will each receive a £50,000 grant and one-to-one business coaching. Coinciding with International Women’s Day, the awards are part of Innovate UK’s commitment to boosting the number of female entrepreneurs.
Female-led Glasgow company launches ethical space
A Glasgow company which empowers women and girls has set up its first female-led ethical micro manufacturing space.
MsMissMrs have already opened a wellbeing hub and community kitchen in the city, and are now looking to create ethical fashion.
Firm swoops for legal business
The investment arm of law firm Gilson Gray has completed the latest in a series of acquisitions.
Gilson Gray Financial Management has taken over Edinburgh-based Sarah Hughes Wealth Management in a deal that takes its total assets under management to nearly £500 million – an increase of 40 per cent in 12 months.
Edinburgh social-entrepreneur named in Forbes 30 under 30 Europe list
A young Scots social entrepreneur has been named in the prestigious Forbes 30 under 30 Europe list for 2023.
Robbie Tolson is the founder of award-winning Edinburgh-based social enterprise Turn The Tables.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here