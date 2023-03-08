A SCOTTISH charity aiming to help young people suffering from mental health issues to transform their lives and have a chance of crewing on the Clipper Round the World Yacht Race has appointed Media House International to handle its communications.
The Our Isles and Oceans charity was set up by entrepreneurs Anthony Stodart and David Stewart Howitt to “offer a lifeline for young people suffering from mental health issues or adversity, enabling them to fulfil their potential, whatever their background or circumstances”, Media House noted.
The communications agency added that Donald Houston of Ardnamurchan Estates is also a key backer of the initiative.
Participants undertake hands-on sailing training provided by Clipper Ventures, a resilience course delivered by experienced youth-work professionals. They finish with a 48-hour sail around the west coast of Scotland, which Media House noted is “no mean feat for novice sailors, as the area is known for its high winds, rocky inlets and strong currents”.
The young people can then apply for selection as crew on the Clipper Round the World Yacht Race.
Anthony Stodart, director of Our Isles and Oceans, said: “Young people have been particularly hard hit by the Covid pandemic. There is in fact a Covid generation, who spent the best part of two years confined to their bedrooms, missing out on crucial educational and social experiences not to mention the isolation and anxiety caused by the global shutdown."
He added: “We want every young person to have the skills and confidence to achieve their goals. By partnering with the Clipper race, we can offer young people a once in a lifetime opportunity. Sport offers an extraordinary path to success as part of a team and for the individual – what could be more challenging than taking on a round the world yacht race? Once you have achieved that, you can achieve anything.”
Jack Irvine, executive chairman of Media House International, said: “We are delighted to be appointed to work with Our Isles and Oceans, which offers an extraordinary opportunity for young people to take on the ultimate challenge. The scheme has already helped 79 young people to turn their life around and this year’s race will be more important than ever. ”
The Clipper Round the World Yacht Race was founded by Sir Robin Knox-Johnston and William Ward in 1995.
