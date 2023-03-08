A young Scottish inventor has scooped a business award after an appearance on Dragons' Den highlighting his ambitions to revolutionise the world of piping.
Engineering student Robbie MacIsaac, 22, was named the Young Entrepreneur of the Year at the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) awards in Glasgow on Wednesday.
Earlier this year, the 22-year-old showcased his FLUX Blowpipe bagpipe moisture control technology on Dragon's Den.
He invented the technology, which absorbs excess condensation from a piper's breath, when he was 14-years-old.
The invention prolongs the lifespan of the instrument by trapping condensation at the source before it enters circulation in the bag.
It could also have health benefits as Piper’s Lung Disease, also known as hypersensitivity pneumonitis, can be caused by being exposed to fungus from excess moisture within the instrument.
While he eventually walked away from the BBC show without investment, he did not go without recognition at the FSB awards.
“I’m so excited about what winning this award will mean for my business," he said.
"It was great to get the profile boost on TV a few weeks ago, but this award is a clear signal that I have a really strong business that’s only going to get stronger.”
The business awards took place on International Women's Day.
Carolyn Curiem, chief executive of Women's Enterprise Scotland, spoke at the event.
She said: "It was a real treat to speak at FSB’s awards today, recognising small businesses of all kinds.
"I was especially pleased to see so many women-led enterprises amongst the nominees and winners.
"It was a particular thrill to meet FSB’s youngest ever awards nominee, a young woman of only 13 who’s making real strides in her own business.
"We share a number of goals with FSB, including the improvement of access to finance for women and the allocation of greater resources to women’s business initiatives in Scotland, and we look forward to continuing to work together on these important issues.”
