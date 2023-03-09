Glasgow's N4 Partners has sold one of its portfolio companies, global gear systems specialist David Brown Santasalo (DBS), to US private equity firm Stellex Capital Management for an undisclosed sum.

Headquartered in West Yorkshire, David Brown Santasalo provides industrial gear systems to a variety of industries including the mining and minerals, fibre and paper, power generation, cement, oil and gas, and defence sectors. Headed by chief executive David Armitt, the company employs 1,100 people across a network of 26 locations spanning six continents, serving more than 6,000 customers around the world.