Agent Smith and Cough Business Associates said the 60-cover tearoom has an “enviable” trading position in Glasgow.

It said the business offers a "fantastic opportunity".

"The Hidden Lane Tearoom which is a well-established vintage tearoom nestled within The Hidden Lane which has been described as Glasgow's 'hidden gem', and is situated just off Argyle Street within the popular Finnieston area of Glasgow," the agenda said.

It is located in the 'popular and trendy' Finnieston area (Image: Smith & Clough)

"The lane is home to a fantastic and eclectic mix of local, independent and predominantly artistic businesses including a brewery, record store, gift shop, pottery shop, art gallery, yoga studio, and the tearoom has become a real hub to this creative community."

The leasehold is available for offers over £45,000.

Glasgow bank founded by Jim McColl secures licence

A new Scottish bank founded by industrialist Jim McColl has secured a licence, allowing it to move into mobilisation.

Glasgow-based Alba was founded Mr McColl, chairman and chief executive of Clyde Blowers Capital, in 2018 to provide a dedicated service for small and medium-sized businesses in Scotland.

It announced this morning that it has been granted a banking licence by the UK Prudential Regulation Authority and Financial Conduct Authority, having worked closely with the authorities to develop its proposition, processes, and systems. Chief executive Rod Ashley said: "This is unquestionably a landmark moment in our journey so far."

Scotland's zero-emissions campervan: on the factory floor

The campervan standing in the middle of a factory space in Denny, would, predicted Scotland’s minister for net zero, energy and transport, “have an enormous impact on the market”.

In fact, it already has. Last week it appeared as the only electric vehicle at the Caravan, Camping and Motorhome Show at the NEC in Birmingham.

At a trade show, where almost all its equivalents ran on diesel, it stood out. By next year, its makers predict, there will be many similar models, following in its emissions-free trail.

