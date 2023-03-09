Brought to you by
SENECA MEDICAL GROUP
In collaboration with Pilorum Hair Clinic, a leader in hair treatment in Denmark, Seneca Medical Group recently opened a new clinic in the Nordic country.
The company takes the first step to penetrate the Scandinavian countries, with the prospect of expanding into Norway and Sweden.
Seneca Medical Group is one of the fastest-growing companies in Europe in the hair transplantation field.
Today, it is one of the most innovative clinics for hair loss treatments operating in the UK and Greece.
Following Denmark, Romania is the next market to soon be added to the company’s network as part of its growth and expansion plan.
Other markets will follow soon.
Seneca’s Clinics
Seneca Medical Group's clinics are constantly evolving and empowering their position driven by the vision they began with, the mission, and the values, which have granted them an international reputation.
To date, more than 43,000 hair loss sufferers have been treated and more than 160 doctors and nurses have been trained and certified in hair restoration treatments and procedures.
Seneca's history
Seneca Medical Group has more than 35 years of experience in research, diagnosis, and treatment of hair loss.
It combines modern scientific treatment methods, new technologies, and the application of personalised solutions. All treatments are performed exclusively by physicians, certified by the Seneca Training & Research Centre, adhering to strict quality protocols.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here