Seneca Medical Group is one of the fastest-growing companies in Europe in the hair transplantation field.

Today, it is one of the most innovative clinics for hair loss treatments operating in the UK and Greece.

Following Denmark, Romania is the next market to soon be added to the company’s network as part of its growth and expansion plan.

Other markets will follow soon.

Seneca’s Clinics

Seneca Medical Group's clinics are constantly evolving and empowering their position driven by the vision they began with, the mission, and the values, which have granted them an international reputation.

To date, more than 43,000 hair loss sufferers have been treated and more than 160 doctors and nurses have been trained and certified in hair restoration treatments and procedures.

Seneca's history

Seneca Medical Group has more than 35 years of experience in research, diagnosis, and treatment of hair loss.

It combines modern scientific treatment methods, new technologies, and the application of personalised solutions. All treatments are performed exclusively by physicians, certified by the Seneca Training & Research Centre, adhering to strict quality protocols.

senecamd.com