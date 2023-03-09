Seneca Medical Group is one of the fastest-growing companies in Europe in the hair transplantation field.

Today, it is one of the most innovative clinics for hair loss treatments operating in the UK and Greece.

Seneca Medical Group has more than 35 years of experience in research, diagnosis, and treatment of hair loss

Following Denmark, Romania is the next market to soon be added to the company’s network as part of its growth and expansion plan.

Other markets will follow soon.

Seneca’s Clinics

Seneca Medical Group's clinics are constantly evolving and empowering their position driven by the vision they began with, the mission, and the values, which have granted them an international reputation.

To date, more than 43,000 hair loss sufferers have been treated by Seneca Medical Group. Seneca Scotland is a multi-awarded clinic operating continuously for more than 15 years and is the number one hair restoration clinic in the UK.

Seneca's history

Seneca Medical Group has more than 35 years of experience in research, diagnosis, and treatment of hair loss.

It combines modern scientific treatment methods, new technologies, and the application of personalised solutions. All treatments are performed exclusively by physicians, certified by the Seneca Training & Research Centre, adhering to strict quality protocols.

Locations in Scotland

Glasgow 15 Royal Crescent, Glasgow, G3 7SL 0141 536 0460

Edinburgh 30 Melville St, EH3 7HA 0131 297 7299

Aberdeen Alpha Clinic, 16 Carden Place, Aberdeen, AB10 1FX 0141 536 0460

info@senecamd.com

senecamd.com