Members of a Scottish teaching union have voted to accept the latest pay deal and bring a long-lasting industrial dispute to an end.
The Scottish Secondary Teachers’ Association (SSTA) voted 85.3% in favour of accepting the offer, with 14.7% rejecting it. Turnout was 79.9%.
Under the deal announced by Scottish Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville, teachers earning up to £80,000 will see their pay rise by 6% from April 2022, and then another 5.5% from the start of the 2023 financial year.
Scotland's largest teaching union is yet to conclude a ballot of members - but it is expected to announce the results on Friday.
READ MORE: Kevin McKenna at Large: How an average Scottish school was voted the best in the world
SSTA general secretary Seamus Searson said: “The membership has determined to accept the latest pay offer.
“Throughout the period of industrial action, the SSTA has taken a measured approach and has been willing to negotiate to find a solution to the pay dispute.
“The SSTA is proud to be a member-led union, and the ballot is a fundamental part of our democratic process.”
Mr Searson said the SSTA will now push for teachers to receive the backpay they are due as quickly as possible.
He continued: “However, the SSTA has a major concern over the unnecessary pay cap; this seems to be an act of political dogma rather than a rational proposal.
“The inclusion of this is a considerable barrier in the professional career structure for secondary school teachers.
“The career ladder has been stifled for many years, the number of posts of responsibility has been cut severely. Posts such as these are needed in secondary schools as they are essential for good management systems.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here