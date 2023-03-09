A Scottish start-up set up without backing has been named Scotland’s fastest-growing company.
It comes after recruitment firm Join Talent has grown 6389.9 per cent in three years.
The business was named 13th fastest in Europe in the Financial Times 1000 list of Europe’s fastest-growing companies, as well as fastest-growing company in Scotland.
Katrina Hutchinson O’Neill, co-founder, said: “As a 100 per cent homegrown 'kitchen table' kick-started enterprise - and unusually for a company of this scale, still fully owned by the two co-founders- all of us at Join Talent are incredibly proud to be recognised in the seventh annual list of FT 1000: Europe’s fastest-growing companies.
“It's a reflection of the increasing relevance of our mission to be a global leader in innovation and quality for embedded recruitment solutions and talent acquisition management consultancy.
“It is also a testament to the hard work and incredible skill of our brilliant team members all over the world - currently spanning 21 countries.”
She said the firm was initially denied support because it was felt the venture did not have "hyper-scale potential".
Kevin Blair, co-founder, said: “We are just at the beginning of our growth as a company. The opportunities are enormous.
“As more organisations realise the benefits a truly agile and practitioner-led intelligent embedded recruitment solution can bring, we are aiming at even more geographic and commercial growth in the coming years.
“Ultimately, however, what excites us the most is the opportunity this presents for our phenomenal team members. In an industry where training has been sadly neglected for decades, we are on a mission to improve the standards of our entire sector through the investment we are making in our team.
“Not only do our clients benefit from this today, but we hope that as a result of our efforts, we will also be developing some of the most talented talent acquisition leaders of the future.”
