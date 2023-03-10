Gillespie Macandrew has appointed three new partners, with two of them having begun their legal careers at the Scottish law firm.
The firm, which has offices in Edinburgh, Glasgow and Perth, has also promoted a further seven staff.
New partners Andrew Leslie and Ross MacRae began as trainees at Gillespie Macandrew. Mr Leslie works in the “housebuilder” team, the law firm noted, with Mr MacRae specialising in banking and finance. Sharon Murray, a family law specialist who joined Gillespie Macandrew in early 2022, has also been promoted to partner.
Lindsay Bryce Mackay, Victoria Curren and Rae Gilchrist have been promoted to legal director, and Gillian Hyams has been elevated to associate. Ross Baron, Katie Brown and Jamie Seath have been promoted to senior solicitor.
Chief executive Robert Graham-Campbell said: “I am delighted to be able to announce so many internal promotions within Gillespie Macandrew this year... These internal promotions demonstrate the continued success of our training academy and our commitment to investing in and developing our people throughout their careers.”
