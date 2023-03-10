CONTROVERSIAL proposals to severely restrict alcohol advertising and promotion in Scotland “could not come at a worse time”, a leading business group has declared.
Responding a Scottish Government consultation, which contains a series of radical measures that have drawn the ire of large sections of the business community in Scotland, the Federation of Small Businesses this morning states that the proposals will increase costs, restrict markets, and have negative impacts beyond the licensed trade and drinks industry.
FSB policy chair Andrew McRae said: “When business confidence is at historic lows, margins are squeezed and reserves exhausted, this latest slew of proposals comes at the worst possible time for Scotland’s small businesses.
“While this consultation seeks to tackle a recognisable problem in Scottish society, if even some of the suggested solutions it contains were implemented, there would be significant unintended consequences for Scottish businesses of all kinds.
“Some will face cuts to vital sources of income, others will have burdensome and costly changes forced upon them. And all at a time when businesses are facing an entrenched cost of doing business crisis.
“We therefore urge the Scottish Government to drop these plans and rethink.”
The FSB response came after the Scottish Beer & Pub Association declared last night that urged Scottish ministers to “throw out” the proposal contained in the consultation, which closed yesterday.
Two of the three candidates vying to succeed Nicola Sturgeon as first minister and leader of the SNP, Kate Forbes and Humza Yousaf, have expressed concern around the proposals.
Emma McClarkin, chief executive of the Scottish Beer & Pub Association, said: “This poorly conceived consultation was entirely unbalanced, at odds with wider government goals and policies, and refused to acknowledge the economic, social, historic, and cultural importance of the brewing, distilling and hospitality sector.
“If enacted, the proposals would have a catastrophic impact not just for Scottish producers, but for so many other vital sectors that are engines of economic growth. This would include our tourism industry as well as sports clubs and associations, from professional to grassroots community level.Our cultural sector, theatres and cinemas would also come under additional pressure as well as public transport providers.
“It is encouraging to hear the SNP leadership candidates have some understanding of this potential damage and are committed to a rethink. The beer and pub sector remain steadfast in their commitment to responsible consumption and reducing health harms, but we strongly urge the new First Minister, once elected, to quickly throw-out these ludicrous proposals and instead look to targeted interventions and partnership working with key stakeholders.”
