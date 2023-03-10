Members of the Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) have voted overwhelmingly to accept a new offer from Ministers, calling and end to the long-running dispute which has closed schools and cancelled classes across the country.

Under the deal announced by Scottish Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville, teachers earning up to £80,000 will see their pay rise by 6% from April 2022, and then another 5.5% from the start of the 2023 financial year.

EIS members voted 90 per cent in favour of accepting the deal, with only 10% opposed on a turnout of 82%.

The EIS tweeted: “Pay offer will be accepted. All strike action in pursuit of an improved teachers’ pay offer cancelled.”

The ballot follows that of the Scottish Secondary Teachers’ Association (SSTA), who voted 85.3% in favour of accepting the offer, with 14.7% rejecting it. Turnout was 79.9%.

Hundreds of thousands of pupils in both Primary and Secondary schools have had classes cancelled during the months of the industrial dispuite, leaving many parents struggling to arrange childcare.

Flying pickets also targeted the constituencies of First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and Shirley-Anne Somerville, along with Scottish Green education spokesman Ross Greer.

The EIS members’ approval of the deal came after a breakthrough in negotiations last week, which saw the union pause its planned 20-day campaign of rolling strikes in every part of Scotland.

The pay dispute between councils and the teaching unions had become bitterly contested, with the first walk out taking place last November.

Ms Somerville labelled the latest deal a “historic offer” which she said would see teacher pay “increase by 33% from January 2018 to January 2024”.

She said when the offer was tabled last week: “We have looked for compromise and we have arrived at a deal that is fair, affordable and sustainable for everyone involved. The Scottish Government is supporting this deal with total funding of over £320 million across this year and next.”

EIS and SSTA leaders had recommended members accepted the deal.

NASUWT members are also involved in the dispute and its general secretary, Patrick Roach, had condemned the latest offer from Scottish Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville as “only a paltry improvement” on the previous proposal.

That union is also balloting its members on the deal.

SSTA general secretary Seamus Searson said: “The membership has determined to accept the latest pay offer.

“Throughout the period of industrial action, the SSTA has taken a measured approach and has been willing to negotiate to find a solution to the pay dispute.

“The SSTA is proud to be a member-led union, and the ballot is a fundamental part of our democratic process.”

Mr Searson said the SSTA will now push for teachers to receive the backpay they are due as quickly as possible.

He continued: “However, the SSTA has a major concern over the unnecessary pay cap; this seems to be an act of political dogma rather than a rational proposal.

“The inclusion of this is a considerable barrier in the professional career structure for secondary school teachers.

“The career ladder has been stifled for many years, the number of posts of responsibility has been cut severely. Posts such as these are needed in secondary schools as they are essential for good management systems.”