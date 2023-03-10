Work is to begin on 49 new homes in and around a former west end school.
Kelvin Properties will begin work in late summer on the “highly anticipated” transformation of the former Glasgow school.
The Victorian sandstone Napiershall Street School, which opened in 1900 and closed in the 1980s, will be restored and converted into 24 apartments including four penthouses.
It will also include 25 new-build apartments around the existing building.
The plans have now been approved by Glasgow City Council’s planning committee.
It is the latest project in a major period of growth for urban regeneration specialists Kelvin Properties, which recently moved into its new office in Glasgow city centre.
The firm has announced plans to grow its team and has added a number of recent senior hires including Andrew Reid has joined as project manager from Keepmoat Homes, and Jonathan McCausland who has joined from CALA Homes as technical manager.
The Glasgow-based developer has also recently started work on a 48-home development in Logie Green Road, Edinburgh, which as part of the development will provide 12 "much-needed" affordable homes in the Canonmills area of the Scottish capital.
All residents have now moved into Kelvin Properties’ Waverley Park development in Shawlands, after completion in January.
Marc Taylor Kelvin Properties director, said: “We are delighted to receive planning committee approval to sensitively restore this old school building and create a development which will add to the local community.
"We believe this development will set the gold standard for sustainability and community building through the high-quality shared spaces we have created within the site.
“This is a very exciting time for the business as we continue to look for more opportunities to bring future-focused developments across central Scotland.
“There is a serious lack of new-build modern housing supply in Glasgow’s west end and we expect the location to be very attractive to prospective buyers.”
Alcohol advertising ban proposed 'at worst possible time'
Controversial proposals to severely restrict alcohol advertising and promotion in Scotland “could not come at a worse time”, a leading business group has declared.
Responding a Scottish Government consultation, which contains a series of radical measures that have drawn the ire of large sections of the business community in Scotland, the Federation of Small Businesses this morning states that the proposals will increase costs, restrict markets, and have negative impacts beyond the licensed trade and drinks industry.
New Scottish programme
Two leading groups supporting start-up businesses in Scotland are adding a third course of training to their line-up of programmes to help small firms grow much larger.
The Hunter Foundation and Scottish EDGE have launched “Pre-Scaler”, which is open to entrepreneurs operating in any sector who are based in Scotland. Successful applicants will spend five days in total between May and September taking part in online and in-person development modules to support their expansion plans.
