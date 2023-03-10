The Macallan has bought a 50 per cent stake in venerable Spanish sherry producer Bodegas Grupo Estévez. Glasgow-based Edrington, which owns The Macallan, did not put a price on the deal but described it as a “substantial investment”.

Igor Boyadjian, managing director of The Macallan, said the joint venture with Grupo Estévez “and their superb and historic sherries” is the next natural step in The Macallan’s pursuit of “incomparable craftsmanship and whisky mastery”, ensuring a sustainable supply of highest-quality sherry production for its sherry-seasoned casks.

Under the new partnership, Grupo Estévez's Valdespino brand of ultra-premium sherries and aperitifs will be added to the Edrington portfolio and the growth of these drinks will be supported by the distribution and marketing capabilities of The Macallan in selected international markets.

Grupo Estévez, led by chief executive José Ramón Estévez, owns renowned vineyards and bodegas in Jerez’s “sherry triangle”, where it makes and matures the Valdespino sherries and aperitifs.

Scott McCroskie, chief executive of Edrington, said: “The Estévez family are a perfect partner for The Macallan in Jerez, owning some of the finest sherries and vermouths in the world, and custodians of such historic vineyards and bodegas. This is a partnership full of promise for The Macallan in the brand’s constant quest to continue producing exceptional quality single malt Scotch whiskies that are so well-loved by consumers around the globe.”

Mr Estévez said he and his family were incredibly pleased to be forming a joint venture with The Macallan, noting that up until now Grupo Estévez had focused on production of its sherries and aperitifs.

He added: “This will be the first time we have used our beautiful sherry for cask-seasoning, and we are so pleased that we will do this exclusively for The Macallan, which is synonymous with the highest quality Scotch whisky. We look forward to contributing to that quality in the years ahead through the seasoning of The Macallan casks with our sherry.”

Edrington said: “Valdespino is one of the most historic and prestigious bodegas in Jerez, dating back to 1264 and having ownership of exclusive vineyards in the Pago de Macharnudo, considered the 'grand cru' of Jerez."

It added: “The expertise of sherry wine making will be retained through the existing leadership team led by Grupo Estévez CEO, José Ramón Estévez.”

Mr Boyadjian said: “Our partnership with Grupo Estévez builds on The Macallan’s long-standing, deep relationship with the Jerez community and with our wide range of valued suppliers in the sherry industry that have always played a critical role in the quality of our exceptional Scotch whisky.

“We hand-select our sherry-seasoned oak casks from Jerez for richness and complexity. The partnership with Grupo Estévez demonstrates the creativity and innovation that has driven The Macallan since it was founded almost 200 years ago and continues the brand’s evolution through masters collaborating with masters.”