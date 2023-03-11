Eden Scott is on course to post its highest turnover and profit since the pandemic as the Scottish recruitment agency prepares to mark its 20th anniversary.
Owned by co-founders Michelle Lownie, Guy Martin and Chris Logue, the firm has seen strong growth in its contracting business along with significant activity in key industries such as the technology, life sciences and renewables sectors. Ms Lownie, the company's chief executive, said these will be particular areas of focus going forward.
She said the pandemic "accelerated" the evolution of the business, which employs 47 people from its headquarters in Edinburgh and offices in Glasgow and Aberdeen. Adding that "volume is not always the key to success", she said the agency is keenly focused on external events shaping the recruitment market.
“For example, in 2008 our biggest sector was construction, which virtually died overnight, and we had to adapt," Ms Lownie said. "Whilst it ultimately led to the birth of our renewables and energy division – now one of our most successful – I believe we were too slow to react.
READ MORE: Eden Scott cashes in on technology recruitment stampede
“This time we have been far more agile, proactive, and forward-thinking and identified sectors and industries likely to thrive and invested resources there. We are well-aligned with industries that have to grow, for example through government-mandated sustainability targets."
She added: “Spotting which industries are likely to be affected by an economic downturn early and making contact with consultants to cement those relationships has also been important to prevent competitors from moving in and putting us in a far better position to expand further.”
The company expects to exceed revenues of £13 million for the financial year that closes at the end of this month, up from £10.3m previously. Pre-tax profits are forecast to rise by 10 per cent year-on-year to about £1m.
While the market in the final three months of 2022 was "like walking through treacle", Ms Lownie said activity has again picked up as widespread labour shortages persist despite prevailing economic uncertainties.
“The Scottish jobs market remains extremely buoyant, and our growth over the past year or so shows the value companies place on effective talent acquisition," she said.
“Sectors including energy, renewables, semiconductors, the space industry, and technology – particularly start-ups – are seeing significant investment and with that comes growth, and there is huge demand for talent to facilitate it."
Set up in 2003, the company is preparing to mark its 20th anniversary in May having worked through the years with some of the biggest names across more than a dozen industry sectors. Clients have included financial services giant BlackRock, the NHS, whisky giant Glenmorangie, and Scottish technology companies such as Pufferfish and Skyscanner – both beneficiaries of Eden Scott’s Talent Spark start-up programme.
Created in 2015 to help early-stage businesses as they grow, Talent Spark is focused on the recruitment needs of small entrepreneurial firms.
READ MORE: Restructuring gets more mindful in tight job market
“We have supported the entrepreneurial economy to grow in this country and been there to support the accelerators at every stage of the journey and now support scaling companies to grow," Ms Lownie said.
“Scotland has always been stable and entrepreneurial, with an abundance of owner-managed businesses, and our success in supporting them through Talent Spark has been about beginning and maintaining those relationships as those businesses grow."
Traditionally focused on permanent placements, Eden Scott has since the start of 2023 added 35 contractors to its client roster. These employers are seeking to fill long-term temporary posts towards the higher end of the salary spectrum.
"We don’t want to be transactional recruiters," Ms Lownie said. "It’s why we stay away from high-volume, low-margin businesses. It’s more about putting key people into businesses."
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here