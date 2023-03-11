Owned by co-founders Michelle Lownie, Guy Martin and Chris Logue, the firm has seen strong growth in its contracting business along with significant activity in key industries such as the technology, life sciences and renewables sectors. Ms Lownie, the company's chief executive, said these will be particular areas of focus going forward.

She said the pandemic "accelerated" the evolution of the business, which employs 47 people from its headquarters in Edinburgh and offices in Glasgow and Aberdeen. Adding that "volume is not always the key to success", she said the agency is keenly focused on external events shaping the recruitment market.

“For example, in 2008 our biggest sector was construction, which virtually died overnight, and we had to adapt," Ms Lownie said. "Whilst it ultimately led to the birth of our renewables and energy division – now one of our most successful – I believe we were too slow to react.

“This time we have been far more agile, proactive, and forward-thinking and identified sectors and industries likely to thrive and invested resources there. We are well-aligned with industries that have to grow, for example through government-mandated sustainability targets."

She added: “Spotting which industries are likely to be affected by an economic downturn early and making contact with consultants to cement those relationships has also been important to prevent competitors from moving in and putting us in a far better position to expand further.”

The company expects to exceed revenues of £13 million for the financial year that closes at the end of this month, up from £10.3m previously. Pre-tax profits are forecast to rise by 10 per cent year-on-year to about £1m.

While the market in the final three months of 2022 was "like walking through treacle", Ms Lownie said activity has again picked up as widespread labour shortages persist despite prevailing economic uncertainties.

After a sluggish finish to 2022, activity has picked back up at Eden Scott (Image: Agency)

“The Scottish jobs market remains extremely buoyant, and our growth over the past year or so shows the value companies place on effective talent acquisition," she said.

“Sectors including energy, renewables, semiconductors, the space industry, and technology – particularly start-ups – are seeing significant investment and with that comes growth, and there is huge demand for talent to facilitate it."

Set up in 2003, the company is preparing to mark its 20th anniversary in May having worked through the years with some of the biggest names across more than a dozen industry sectors. Clients have included financial services giant BlackRock, the NHS, whisky giant Glenmorangie, and Scottish technology companies such as Pufferfish and Skyscanner – both beneficiaries of Eden Scott’s Talent Spark start-up programme.

Created in 2015 to help early-stage businesses as they grow, Talent Spark is focused on the recruitment needs of small entrepreneurial firms.

“We have supported the entrepreneurial economy to grow in this country and been there to support the accelerators at every stage of the journey and now support scaling companies to grow," Ms Lownie said.

“Scotland has always been stable and entrepreneurial, with an abundance of owner-managed businesses, and our success in supporting them through Talent Spark has been about beginning and maintaining those relationships as those businesses grow."

Traditionally focused on permanent placements, Eden Scott has since the start of 2023 added 35 contractors to its client roster. These employers are seeking to fill long-term temporary posts towards the higher end of the salary spectrum.

"We don’t want to be transactional recruiters," Ms Lownie said. "It’s why we stay away from high-volume, low-margin businesses. It’s more about putting key people into businesses."