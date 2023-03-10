Plans are being drawn up for the potential development of student homes above an existing supermarket site.
The plans by architecture and interior design business ICA Studio are for a “proposed development of student accommodation about an existing Tesco supermarket” in Broughton Road in Edinburgh.
The company has also separately worked on a major student accommodation project in Gorgie with 248 bedrooms and a 240-bedroom student block over a mixed-use development in Haddington Place in the city.
Another project involved 394 bedrooms at Westfield Road and Westfield Avenue in Edinburgh.
New Town and Broughton Community Council posted information about the plans, saying: “A resident has highlighted a potential re-development above the Tesco supermarket on Broughton Road for student accommodation. No specific details available.”
A resident has highlighted a potential re-development above the Tesco supermarket on Broughton Road for student accommodation.— New Town & Broughton CC (@NTBCC) March 8, 2023
No specific details available but a little more info here https://t.co/BdKQfK2LFL pic.twitter.com/6biYqCOUkC
