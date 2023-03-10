The plans by architecture and interior design business ICA Studio are for a “proposed development of student accommodation about an existing Tesco supermarket” in Broughton Road in Edinburgh.

The company has also separately worked on a major student accommodation project in Gorgie with 248 bedrooms and a 240-bedroom student block over a mixed-use development in Haddington Place in the city.

Another project involved 394 bedrooms at Westfield Road and Westfield Avenue in Edinburgh.

New Town and Broughton Community Council posted information about the plans, saying: “A resident has highlighted a potential re-development above the Tesco supermarket on Broughton Road for student accommodation. No specific details available.”

No specific details available but a little more info here https://t.co/BdKQfK2LFL

Hundreds of North Sea workers vote for strike action

Two hundred North Sea workers are poised to strike, raising the prospect of dozens on platforms shutting down on the UK Continental Shelf.

Around 150 Sparrows offshore contractors have voted to take strike action across more than 20 oil and gas platforms in a dispute over pay, trade union Unite has announced. Unite said 95.5 per cent of members had voted to take strike action on a 75 per cent turnout, with 96.4 per cent voting to take action short of a strike.

The Macallan single malt Scotch whisky in deal for Jerez sherry casks

The Macallan has unveiled a deal with a Spanish company which it says shows the “extraordinary lengths” to which it will go to ensure the single malt Scotch whisky is matured in the “finest quality sherry-seasoned oak casks”.

The Macallan has bought a 50 per cent stake in venerable Spanish sherry producer Bodegas Grupo Estévez. Glasgow-based Edrington, which owns The Macallan, did not put a price on the deal but described it as a “substantial investment”.

