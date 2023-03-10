By Alec Ross

During February, prime cattle prices continued to set record levels at Scottish abattoirs, according to the latest market commentary from Quality Meat Scotland (QMS).

Latest figures reveal that R4L steers reached 489p/kg deadweight in the week ending February 25, an increase of 18.5 per cent over the same week last year and of 30% compared to the five-year average.

Iain Macdonald, QMS market intelligence manager, said: “It is unusual for market prices to be rising at this time of year. Indeed, between 2010 and 2022, R4L steer prices were lower in the eighth week of the year than in the first week on 10 of 13 occasions. In addition, only in 2012 was the price at its highest of the year so far in week eight. Over the 13 previous years, there was an average reduction of 1.5% for the period but this year prices jumped 6% higher.

“In Scotland, prime cattle prices have been rising despite weekly prime cattle slaughter numbers being seasonally firm, running above its 2022 weekly average level. This helps explain why prime cattle availability in Scotland is set to remain tight in the first half of 2023 despite increased calf registrations in 2021. Looking further ahead, the decline in the breeding herd seen in 2022 is likely to have an impact on calf registrations in spring 2023, with its peak impact on prime cattle availability then occurring in the first quarter of 2025 when these calves reach peak slaughter age at just under two years old. However, a reduced breeding herd across the four nations means that store cattle availability is set to tighten further in autumn 2023 and beyond”.

Round-up

There was a mixed show of 1,105 hoggs at Newton Stewart yesterday, with all weights lacking flesh and struggling to an overall average of 226p/kg.

Top prices per head of £143 and £138 were achieved for Beltex hoggets from Messrs MacTaggart while Beltexes from RCVM Agri, Airyolland sold for 260p/kg. Mule hoggs peaked at £121 / head for W&W Stewart, Knockcoyd or to 233p/kg from McWhirter Farming.

Messrs J&W Wilson, Kirkmabreck led the Blackfaces at £109/ head. Cast sheep met an increased demand and topped at £160/ head for Texel crosses from Baltier with Tups to £149 for a pair of Wensleydales from Knockcoyd.

In Dumfries yesterday, primestock sold to 310p/kg for Limousin cross heifers from J Jardine. Beef cows sold to 189p/kg for Anguses from Keyla Park and Whitehill.

C&D Auction Marts forwarded 3,947 store hoggs, feeding ewes and cast rams at Longtown on Tuesday. Another large entry of hoggs met an excellent trade from start to finish with recent high rates easily maintained. Beltexes from Linton topped the sale at £109 / head. An outstanding run of Texel cross and Beltex cross hoggs from Stonehouse sold to £162/ head for a pair and £160/ head for a single. 123 prime bulls at Carlisle on Monday met an easier trade with all classes achieving a similar outcome throughout.

Topping the sale overall was a 1,038kg Simmental from Messrs Houldey, while an 880kg Limousin cross from Messrs Cooper achieved £2,363 and was purchased by A & D Meats. Yesterday’s sale suggests that the store trade shows no signs of easing with all classes of cattle again in demand, with bullocks averaging £1,463 / head and heifers £1,354 / head, ending with an overall average of £1,420 / head.

Messrs Craig Wilson sold 166 calves and stirks at Ayr on Monday with trade even stronger than last week. The top priced calf sold to £645 for a British Blue cross from Merkland Farm while heifer calves sold to £600 for a British Blue cross heifer from Kerse Park. The top price stirk was £1,600 for an Aberdeen Angus cross bullock from Strathdoon while heifers sold to £1,260 for a Simmental cross from Lochridgehill.

Lawrie and Symington Ltd sold 1,137 Store cattle at their March show and sale. Bullocks sold to a top of £1,880 for a 504kg British Blue from Messrs Hamilton or to 409p/kg for a Beef Shorthorn from Messrs Fram, Little Galla, to average 301.4p/kg. Heifers topped at £1,780 for a 602kg Charolais from Messrs Warnock, or to 380p/kg for a 432kg British Blue from Stonebyres Mains, to level at 280p/kg.