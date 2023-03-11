Developer Kelvin Properties said work is expected begin on 49 new homes in and around the former west end school later this summer.

Napiershall Street School, which opened in 1900 and closed in the 1980s, will be restored and converted into 24 apartments including four penthouses, with the remainder in the grounds.

Architecture studio Haus Collective was behind the plans for the development.

Murray Henderson, Haus director, said: “We are committed to delivering residential and commercial developments of the highest quality standard that respond to contemporary society and lifestyle."

He added: “Our development at Napiershall Street, receiving such a positive response from members of Glasgow City Council's planning committee in preserving this Victorian building and being the 'gold standard' for future applications, is a testament to the dedication and expertise of our team.

“It has been a pleasure to work again with urban regeneration specialists Kelvin Properties and to bring this exciting project to this stage.

"We are looking forward to the transformation of this unique and historic site in Glasgow's west end."

The Napiershall Street project is described as an example of the move towards retrofitting historic buildings.

The former classrooms will be converted into high-spec apartments and the design will restore all original features where possible, including the central atrium and stairs.

There will be a variety of living spaces across the two buildings, including one, two, and three-bedroom apartments, and three-bedroom penthouses with private terraces.

The school was closed in the 1980s (Image: Kelvin Properties/Google)

The communal outdoor spaces at Napiershall Street will feature a host of amenities for residents, including a children’s play area and also an "incredible rooftop space designed to create the perfect environment for outdoor dining, socialising, exercise and wellness".

Bicycle parking will be provided for all residents, while eight of the 18 car parking spaces will have an active electric vehicle charging station to promote the use of electric cars.

Marc Taylor, Kelvin Properties director, said: “This is a very exciting time for the business as we continue to look for more opportunities to bring future-focused developments across central Scotland.

“There is a serious lack of new-build modern housing supply in Glasgow’s west end and we expect the location to be very attractive to prospective buyers.”