Energy giant Drax this week appointed an Italian engineering consultancy to head up the £500 million project that could power over 100,000 homes.

Drax, owner of the power station located inside Ben Cruachan on the shores of Loch Awe, has named Studio Pietrangeli as “owner’s engineer” on the project to double the capacity of its existing facility in Argyll.

Studio Pietrangeli has provided dam and hydropower engineering services in more than 30 countries. (Image: Drax Group)

Once completed, Cruachan 2 will have the capacity to generate 600 megawatts of electricity.

The existing plant can reach full generation in less than 30 seconds and has capacity for 440 megawatts, which is enough to power more than 90,000 homes.

Ian Kinnaird, director of Scottish assets at Drax, said: "The scale of the proposed development matches Drax’s ambitions when it comes to tackling the climate crisis.

"More than two million tonnes of rock will be excavated to create a new cavern inside the mountain which will be big enough to house Big Ben on its side."

SPECIAL OFFER: Subscribe from £1 for 3 months

Glasgow bank founded by tycoon in licence landmark

A new Scottish bank has hailed a landmark moment as it moves to operation.

The bank will provide services for small and medium-sized businesses in Scotland. (Image: Newsquest)

Alba, created by tycoon Jim McColl this week secured a licence, allowing it to move into mobilisation.

Pioneering Scottish wave power technology project takes to seas

A £2 million collaborative project to power underwater equipment with wave energy and subsea battery storage has been deployed in the seas off Orkney.

The two technologies are being tested five kilometres east of Orkney’s main island, Mainland. (Image: Mocean Energy)

The demonstrator project, named Renewables for Subsea Power, has connected the “Blue X” wave energy converter built by Edinburgh company Mocean Energy with Aberdeen-based intelligent energy management specialist Verlume’s “Halo” underwater battery.

New distillery unveils first single malt Scotch whisky range

A Scottish island's newest distillery has unveiled plans for the launch of its first core range.

The first core range release from the independent distiller will be the LAGG Single Malt Kilmory Edition, which will become the flagship. (Image: Lagg Distillery)

Lagg Distillery on the Isle of Arran is to launch its Single Malts range in May following the successful launch of its inaugural batch release last autumn.

​​Sign up for free: You can now get the briefing sent direct to your email inbox twice-daily, and Business Week for the seven-day round-up on Sunday 👇