The founder and chairman of specialist Glasgow pensions firm @SIPP has died at the age of 64.
Colin Barral set up @SIPP in 2001 as the industry's only Scottish-based administrator of self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs). He also founded IFA business Barral Sheppard, now part of True Potential, and accountancy firm ProfitCounts.
Eddie McGuire, managing director of @SIPP, said Mr Barral was well-known for his infectious enthusiasm and his drive to create opportunities for others, "always trying to make a difference for people".
“Our chairman and founder was loved and admired by so many people across @SIPP and we regarded him as family," he said. "It always has been, and still is, like a family-run business.
“There was never a dull moment working with Colin. He was great fun and a very dear friend.
“He put his staff at the heart of everything he did and was sure to make it his place to engage with them on a personal level. Colin was generous to a fault and always on hand to help anyone out of a difficult situation. He will be sorely missed.”
