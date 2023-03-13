The move was confirmed by Edinburgh Airport today.

It said: “Flight UA 162 will operate between Edinburgh and New York/Newark from 26 May to 28 October 2023 due to the demand for transatlantic travel to and from Scotland’s capital. The flights will operate on a Boeing 757-200.”

This means that Edinburgh Airport will connect to New York/Newark twice a day during the peak summer season, the airport noted.

READ MORE: Brexit: Bizarre Tory denials on food shortages amid turnip cherishing

United already flies year-round to New York/Newark and also operates summer routes from Edinburgh to Chicago and Washington D.C.

Kate Sherry, aviation director at Edinburgh Airport, said: “This additional service is great news for the airport as it provides even more connectivity to the US by giving us an extra bite at the Big Apple during the peak summer season.

“We know New York is a city that generates excitement for travel as well as its importance for business and trade, but this will also make inbound tourism that little bit easier by offering visitors from America another way to get here and see what Scotland has to offer.”

READ MORE: Ian McConnell: Kate Forbes sounds a whole lot like New Labour - which is no bad thing

She added: “It shows the confidence United Airlines has in our airport and the strength of our relationship with each other as we continue to work together to grow their presence here and Scotland’s direct connectivity to the USA.”

READ MORE: Brexit: Time Tories ditched British superiority complex

Karolien De Hertogh, sales director for the UK and Ireland at United Airlines, said: "We are excited to be adding a second daily service from Edinburgh to our hub at New York/Newark.

"This will provide greater travel choice to travellers across Scotland who will now benefit from four daily direct services from Edinburgh to the United States and beyond. From Edinburgh, our customers in Scotland will be able to connect to 151 cities across the Americas."