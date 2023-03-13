Food and feed analysis specialist R-Biopharm Rhone, a division of Germany's R-Biopharm Group, achieved carbon neutrality over 2021 for Scope 1 direct emissions, Scope 2 indirect emissions, and Scope 3 emissions for business travel. This success has been verified by British Standards Institution to the internationally applicable PAS 2060 rating.

In 2022 the company reduced its carbon footprint by approximately 29 per cent through the purchase of electricity from 100% renewable supplies, and by introducing a variety of energy saving initiatives.

“Protecting the environment is an integral part of the culture and processes at R-Biopharm Rhône and we are committed to becoming Net Zero before 2050 in line with UK Government targets," managing director Simon Bevis said.

“We are proud to be the first company in our field to be certified as carbon neutral and will continue to reduce our greenhouse gas emissions and invest in eco-friendly equipment.

“We are continuing to increase awareness of environmental issues within the Company and are looking at further initiatives to reduce our emissions such as reducing paper use, going paper-free where possible, reducing energy consumption and increasing recycling.”

Lanarkshire wholesaler on Brexit, DRS and alcohol ad ban

Starting work on a milk run aged 12, then as an Alpine drinks driver, Jim Rowan “just fell into this business”.

At 63, two years away from semi-retirement, he is looking back, and forward, at the wholesale game.

As well as reminiscing about his journey, he is confident of the future of Dunns Food & Drink, one of the country’s largest wholesale suppliers, which he has been with since 1996.

Tax breaks ‘would make us attractive to new investment’

Looking ahead to this week’s Budget statement by Chancellor Jeremy Hunt, Sir Tom Hunter and Lord Willie Haughey have both focused on the issue of corporation tax and whether Scotland should enjoy special consideration in order to attract new investment.

Speaking on the Go Radio Business Show with Hunter & Haughey, Lord Haughey said: “Already there have been leaks to the media that Jeremy Hunt is maybe going to cut back on what was Liz Truss’s idea for more and more enterprise zones.

“I think that would be a huge step backwards when he steps up to make his statement on March 15th.”

