Business property adviser Christie & Co has been appointed to sell Craigdarroch Hotel at Foyers, which is set in a wooded area and has views over Loch Ness.

Christie & Co said: “Foyers provides an excellent base for exploring the Highlands with many beauty spots and iconic landmarks including Urquart Castle, Glenfinnan Viaduct and Culloden Battlefield within easy reach, and the area benefits from tourists year round.

READ MORE: Brexit: Bizarre Tory denials on food shortages amid turnip cherishing

]“Having undergone a complete refurbishment over the last two years, the hotel has a mix of modern and traditional décor and is perfect for a relaxing lochside getaway.”

It added: “The ground floor features a reception area, a snug lounge area, bar and restaurant, and a garden area with picnic benches. The 11 letting rooms vary in size from double to super king, and all rooms either benefit from a loch view or woodland view. A further two bedrooms are currently being used as owners’ accommodation which would readily convert back to letting rooms.

READ MORE: Kate Forbes sounds a whole lot like New Labour

This is an excellent opportunity to acquire a successfully performing business in a highly desired tourist location. A new owner can build upon the already established business, and maximise its potential.”

Christie & Co said the current owners had “invested significantly into the hotel, and are now selling due to relocation overseas”.

Gary Witham, the hotel director at Christie & Co who is handling the sale, said: “With the current owners having completed the high-quality refurbishment of the hotel there is further potential for additional letting accommodation and/or the provision of new accessible units. This is a fantastic opportunity to maximise the physical envelope of the hotel with a business that already trades successfully and has established an excellent track record”.

Craigdarroch Hotel is on the market as a freehold for £895,000, Christie & Co said.