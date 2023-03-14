By Alec Ross

After returning from the recent Copa - Cogeca European farming unions and co-ops meeting in Brussels, NFUS president Martin Kennedy has stated that all European countries face similar challenges today when it comes to producing food.

“I was struck by something EU farming commissioner Janusz Wojciechowski highlighted”, said Mr Kennedy. “In a single decade, three million farming businesses have been lost – a twenty-five per cent drop. Yet we have a UK Government that wants to blame everyone except themselves for the current and impending food shortages. Sadly we have representatives in Westminster who think it’s better to import than to support our own economy. Well, we did that with power – and look at the howk that got us into.

“Gone are the days when we can simply import our way out of this. And for context, the shops aren’t bare in Europe. That’s because in the UK we pay the lowest in Europe for our food compared to income. Worse still, we pay the third lowest in the world – a shocking statistic considering the high standards we are proud to maintain. There must be a better option than seeing our economy and environment suffer due to greed and a relentless ethos of a cheap food policy that supports other less caring economies”.

Round-up

Messrs Craig Wilson sold 2,258 Prime hoggets at Ayr yesterday to an average of 235p/kg or 240p/kg SQQ. The top price of the day was £138/head for Beltexes from Balcaimie, or 284p/kg for a pen of three from the same home. 587 Blackface hoggets averaged 228p/kg or £102/head and sold to £124 for a pen from Messrs Andrew Paton & Co, Craig or to 249p/kg for a pen from Messrs I & L Buchanan, Wee Carleton.

Prime beef bred bullocks at Lanark yesterday rose 4p on the week to sell to 318p/kg and average 299p/kg. Cast beef and dairy cows were again in demand, rising 2p/head and 6p/head respectively to average 202p/kg and 180p/kg. 3,877 hoggets averaged 235p/kg, a rise of 2p on the week, while cast ewes rose by £5/head to average £75 and sell to £270 for a Texel.

Thirty-four bullocks sold by Harrison & Hetherington at St Boswells yesterday averaged 280p/kg and sold to 320p/kg. Meanwhile, 83 bullocks averaged 290p/kg and sold to 327p/kg, with cast cows averaging 223p/kg and selling to 289p/kg and a top price of £2,404/head. 870 hoggs averaged 227p/kg, down 6p on the week, and sold to £162 for Texels.

Beltex crosses topped the sale at 286p/kg, while cast sheep averaged £66/head and sold to £145 for a Texel ewe. Heavy ewes averaged £120/head with light ewes selling to £118 for Cheviots and averaging £65/head.

Prime cattle at Carlisle had another strong showing yesterday. 51 prime heifers averaged 267p/kg, a rise of 3p/kg, and sold to 315p/kg. Meanwhile, beef bred prime bullocks finished 7p up on the week at 287p/kg, selling to 308p/kg. A rise in demand for young beef bred bulls saw an average of 264p/kg with the best animals selling to 315p/kg. Cast beef and dairy cows were virtually unchanged and averaged 216p/kg and 172p/kg respectively. Likewise, hoggs were largely unchanged, achieving an average of 242p/kg.