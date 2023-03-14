A hotel on the North Coast 500 route has been sold by its owners of nine years to Ruchir Gupta of Siya Properties.
The buyer is keen to buy more, "similar-styled" hotels.
The price paid for Kincraig Castle Hotel at Invergordon was not disclosed but property agent Graham + Sibbald was inviting offers around £1.8 million.
Announcing the sale, Graham + Sibbald said: “Ray and Amy Grant have been the proud owners of Kincraig Castle Hotel over the past nine years and despite the challenges faced during the Covid-19 pandemic, they’ve grown the business substantially during this period.
"The new owner of the Kincraig Castle Hotel is Ruchir Gupta of Siya Properties Limited, who is delighted to have their first Scottish asset, adding to the Falcon Hotel in Farnborough. Mr Gupta was particularly interested in Scotland, after seeing how they fared during the recent recovery from Covid. He is keen to add other similar-styled hotels to his portfolio."
It added that the Grants "extend their best wishes to Mr Gupta for the future".
Kincraig Castle Hotel is a baronial-style former mansion house with accommodation over three principal floors under a multi-pitched slate-covered roof with turrets.
The property has been extended over the years. There is a mixture of extensions to the rear over one and two storeys. The hotel stands on 10 acres of land, set back from the main A9 road, part of the NC500.
Peter Seymour, a director within the hotel and leisure department with Graham + Sibbald, said of the sale: “We launched this campaign a few months before Covid reached the UK. The campaign was affected by the lockdowns and buyers’ inability to travel, but we constantly had worldwide interest in the disposal and achieved a price in line with our pre-covid expectations. We are delighted that an experienced operator saw the potential of the hotel and we wish Mr Gupta every success in the future.”
