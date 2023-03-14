Lanarkshire-based Bells Food Group, which bakes 16 million Scotch pies annually, has been awarded a major contract to supply own-label pastry to Tesco stores throughout the UK, creating 15 additional jobs.

The contract will see five and a half million packs of puff pastry made by Bells across five different formats – including ready roll, block and Tesco Finest butter pastry - sold in 862 UK-wide Tesco stores.

Ronnie Miles, managing director of Bells Food Group, said: “This is a significant achievement for the business and down to the quality of the products, the team at Bells and the trust that Tesco has invested in us to deliver this contract which will double the turnover of our Dykehead Bakery.

“This news follows a successful period for Bells on the back of increased sales and brand innovation which secured third place in Scotland’s top 50 food and drinks brands.”

Philip Wilson, buying manager for pastry at Tesco, said: “Tesco has a long history of supporting the Scottish food and drink sector and a long history of working with Bells.

"It’s great to see these two things come together with Bells now supplying Tesco own label across the UK. We look forward to serving our customers across the UK a fantastic pastry.”

