A Scottish baker has secured a contract to supply millions of pastry products to the UK's largest supermarket.
Lanarkshire-based Bells Food Group, which bakes 16 million Scotch pies annually, has been awarded a major contract to supply own-label pastry to Tesco stores throughout the UK, creating 15 additional jobs.
The contract will see five and a half million packs of puff pastry made by Bells across five different formats – including ready roll, block and Tesco Finest butter pastry - sold in 862 UK-wide Tesco stores.
Ronnie Miles, managing director of Bells Food Group, said: “This is a significant achievement for the business and down to the quality of the products, the team at Bells and the trust that Tesco has invested in us to deliver this contract which will double the turnover of our Dykehead Bakery.
“This news follows a successful period for Bells on the back of increased sales and brand innovation which secured third place in Scotland’s top 50 food and drinks brands.”
GET THE LATEST HERALD SUBSCRIPTION OFFER
Philip Wilson, buying manager for pastry at Tesco, said: “Tesco has a long history of supporting the Scottish food and drink sector and a long history of working with Bells.
"It’s great to see these two things come together with Bells now supplying Tesco own label across the UK. We look forward to serving our customers across the UK a fantastic pastry.”
Scotland's unemployment rate falls to record low - ONS figures
Scotland has seen a new record-low unemployment rate, according to the latest figures.
Data from the Office for National Statistics showed 3.1% of people north of the border aged 16 and over were out of work from November 2022 to January this year.
Chancellor urged by Wise to put ‘purpose’ at heart of Budget
Jeremy Hunt has been urged to “encourage an elegant means of doing business with purpose” in the Budget tomorrow.
Sean Duffy, chief executive of social enterprise The Wise Group, warned on the eve of Mr Hunt’s first Budget that “emergency repairs, whether for individuals or governments, are always more costly”.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here