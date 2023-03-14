Moray Council unanimously approved the detailed proposals for 186 new homes, including 47 affordable homes, at committee today.

The village has been designed to embrace the 20-minute neighbourhood model which promotes local living, and is already home to more than 400 people. It includes the Moray Sports Centre, a number of play parks, open green space and Linkwood Primary School.

The latest phase, just off Birnie Road, includes two, three and four-bedroom homes.

“We’re really pleased the next stage of Elgin South has been supported by Moray Council," said Dave Main, managing director of the north of Scotland for Springfield. "This planning consent is a milestone for the next chapter of the village and allows the continued delivery of excellent quality, energy efficient homes for people in Elgin.

“We have worked closely with Moray Council and other stakeholders while developing our plans and their feedback has been invaluable so far. We are keen to build on these relationships as we deliver our proposals and begin selling these homes in the coming months.”

The homes already built at Elgin South Village, and those now approved, are designed with innovative heating systems and high levels of quality insulation to maximise energy efficiency.