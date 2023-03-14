A spokesman for provisional liquidator Stuart Robb at FRP Advisory has told The Herald that all 230 people employed by the company have lost their jobs.

The development follows reports that staff at the baker had been issued with redundancy notices saying their jobs were at risk.

A document filed at Companies House yesterday shows that Mr Robb of restructuring specialist FRP was appointed provisional liquidator to the company on March 7.

The spokesman for FRP said the provisional liquidator was providing staff with as much support as possible.