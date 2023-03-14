Allied Vehicles, which claims to be Europe’s leading manufacturer and supplier of specialist adaptive transport, is ramping up production to more than 7,500 vehicles per year against 5,200 usually.

It is looking for more than 70 people to join its team in Glasgow, mostly in its pre-production and production areas, after two years of a post-Covid difficulties, exacerbated by global vehicle supply problems and Russia’s war on Ukraine.

The family firm, established almost 30 years ago in Possilpark, converts a variety of vehicles to make them suitable for wheelchair users, both passengers and drivers.

George McAdam, operations director said the supply problems had been “horrendous”.

“We have seen times where we had no cars whatsoever to build and we’ve also seen times where we were maximising the people we have and actually going out and recruiting,” he said.

“The fact is that Allied and the Facenna family have supported and retained all of the people that we had, knowing that it’s paramount that we have those skill sets, that we look after the staff that have been very loyal to us over the years and we’ve managed to do that.”

The ramp-up in production has also involved the creation of a revamped infrastructure at Allied to help the rise in production, including a new £400,000 laser to boost capacity.

Peter Facenna, Allied managing director, said: “We’ve now successfully built a network of distribution partners across most European countries, and we’re looking forward to increasing production here in Glasgow in order to meet the needs of disabled people, not only in the UK, but across Europe."

The Facenna family bought Glasgow Tigers Speedway Club in 2015.

Scottish luxury hotels company sold

Crerar Hotels, built up by industry veteran Paddy Crerar, has been sold to a joint venture between Blantyre Capital and operating partner Fairtree Hotel Investments.

The price was not disclosed but is almost certain to have run into tens of millions of pounds.

Green light for construction of 186 new homes

Springfield Properties has been given the go-ahead for the next phase of energy efficient homes at its Elgin South Village.

Moray Council unanimously approved the detailed proposals for 186 new homes, including 47 affordable homes, at committee today.

​​Sign up for free: You can now get the briefing sent direct to your email inbox twice-daily, and Business Week for the seven-day round-up on Sunday 👇