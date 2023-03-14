The family firm behind the Glasgow Tigers speedway club has announced plans to create more than 70 jobs in the city.
Allied Vehicles, which claims to be Europe’s leading manufacturer and supplier of specialist adaptive transport, is ramping up production to more than 7,500 vehicles per year against 5,200 usually.
It is looking for more than 70 people to join its team in Glasgow, mostly in its pre-production and production areas, after two years of a post-Covid difficulties, exacerbated by global vehicle supply problems and Russia’s war on Ukraine.
The family firm, established almost 30 years ago in Possilpark, converts a variety of vehicles to make them suitable for wheelchair users, both passengers and drivers.
George McAdam, operations director said the supply problems had been “horrendous”.
“We have seen times where we had no cars whatsoever to build and we’ve also seen times where we were maximising the people we have and actually going out and recruiting,” he said.
“The fact is that Allied and the Facenna family have supported and retained all of the people that we had, knowing that it’s paramount that we have those skill sets, that we look after the staff that have been very loyal to us over the years and we’ve managed to do that.”
The ramp-up in production has also involved the creation of a revamped infrastructure at Allied to help the rise in production, including a new £400,000 laser to boost capacity.
Peter Facenna, Allied managing director, said: “We’ve now successfully built a network of distribution partners across most European countries, and we’re looking forward to increasing production here in Glasgow in order to meet the needs of disabled people, not only in the UK, but across Europe."
The Facenna family bought Glasgow Tigers Speedway Club in 2015.
