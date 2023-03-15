Carl’s Jr., described by Christie & Co as an “internationally renowned, premium Californian burger brand”, has exclusively instructed the property agent to support its launch into the UK market.
The new partnership will see Christie & Co seek out several franchise partners to roll out the quick service restaurant brand nationally.
The move follows Carl’s Jr.’s successful expansion across Europe, where it now has more than 80 sites serving up its Californian-inspired burgers, chicken sandwiches and milkshakes, Christie & Co noted.
The property agent noted that, in the last six years, Carl’s Jr. has doubled its growth, taking its international footprint to more than 1,000 restaurants in 40 countries.
READ MORE: SNP Prestwick Airport backing pays off, with critics quieter
It said: “With the support of Christie & Co, Carl's Jr. is looking to partner with ambitious hospitality entrepreneurs/investment groups who can open at least 20 restaurants in their respective region, in the next few years, ideally with extensive restaurant experience and the financial capability. Interested franchisees are offered the opportunity to be part of a large, globally operating QSR (quick service restaurant) brand from the very beginning.”
READ MORE: Brexit: Bizarre Tory denials on food shortages amid turnip cherishing
Christie & Co added: “Carl's Jr. is looking for franchise partners with the capability to invest in high-traffic locations in and around major towns and cities in the UK. Carl’s Jr. is focused primarily in developing standalone restaurants from 150 sq m and up, however have a range of flexible formats to also open in high streets and shopping centres.”
READ MORE: Ian McConnell: Labour leader sounds whole lot like he thinks Scotland is independent
Tim Lowther, Manchester-based general manager for Carl’s Jr. in Europe, said: “We are confident that Carl's Jr. has all the ingredients for success. This is a brand that will bring value into the market as it’s offering a unique proposal focused on great quality burgers and a memorable experience. With over 80 years’ experience, the company is a renowned name in restaurant franchising. We have a tremendous team on the ground in Europe that has a good understanding of the UK market, and we are excited to be bringing this brand to our future guests in the UK.”
Simon Chaplin, senior director in Christie & Co’s pubs, restaurants and franchise division, said: “We are proud to have been chosen by this iconic brand to help them break into the UK market. Our extensive network of contacts, not only throughout the world of hospitality, but entrepreneurs and investors from other sectors, will enable us to attract high calibre franchisees who can match the ambitions of Carl’s Jr. The brand has a proven customer appeal, and a franchise model that works for both sides, so we expect some strong interest in the opportunity.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here