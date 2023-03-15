The new partnership will see Christie & Co seek out several franchise partners to roll out the quick service restaurant brand nationally.

The move follows Carl’s Jr.’s successful expansion across Europe, where it now has more than 80 sites serving up its Californian-inspired burgers, chicken sandwiches and milkshakes, Christie & Co noted.

The property agent noted that, in the last six years, Carl’s Jr. has doubled its growth, taking its international footprint to more than 1,000 restaurants in 40 countries.

It said: “With the support of Christie & Co, Carl's Jr. is looking to partner with ambitious hospitality entrepreneurs/investment groups who can open at least 20 restaurants in their respective region, in the next few years, ideally with extensive restaurant experience and the financial capability. Interested franchisees are offered the opportunity to be part of a large, globally operating QSR (quick service restaurant) brand from the very beginning.”

Christie & Co added: “Carl's Jr. is looking for franchise partners with the capability to invest in high-traffic locations in and around major towns and cities in the UK. Carl’s Jr. is focused primarily in developing standalone restaurants from 150 sq m and up, however have a range of flexible formats to also open in high streets and shopping centres.”

Tim Lowther, Manchester-based general manager for Carl’s Jr. in Europe, said: “We are confident that Carl's Jr. has all the ingredients for success. This is a brand that will bring value into the market as it’s offering a unique proposal focused on great quality burgers and a memorable experience. With over 80 years’ experience, the company is a renowned name in restaurant franchising. We have a tremendous team on the ground in Europe that has a good understanding of the UK market, and we are excited to be bringing this brand to our future guests in the UK.”

Simon Chaplin, senior director in Christie & Co’s pubs, restaurants and franchise division, said: “We are proud to have been chosen by this iconic brand to help them break into the UK market. Our extensive network of contacts, not only throughout the world of hospitality, but entrepreneurs and investors from other sectors, will enable us to attract high calibre franchisees who can match the ambitions of Carl’s Jr. The brand has a proven customer appeal, and a franchise model that works for both sides, so we expect some strong interest in the opportunity.”